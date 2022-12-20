Lensrentals most rented photo and video gear of 2022

Lensrentals has published its annual breakdown of the most rented pieces of gear from the past year. As one of the world’s largest rental houses, looking at the data is a good way to look at industry trends. It’s also a great way to predict what kind of equipment will be relied on by working pros in the year to come.

For the second year in a row Canon and Sony equipment dominated the list, but this year the RED Komodo 6K made it to the top twenty. The Canon R5 was the most rented camera of the year, with the Canon R6 trailing right behind it. Sony’s Alpha a7S III claimed the third place spot. While mirrorless cameras make up the bulk of the top twenty there are a few video-centric cameras like the Canon C70 and SonyFX3, a number of Canon EF mount lenses—and perhaps most surprising—the six year old Canon 5D Mark IV remaining in the top ten pieces of most rented gear.

The list also breaks down the market share of the various brands available through Lensrentals. While Canon comfortably held the top spot on the 2022 list, Sony did gain a 2.18 percent of the market share. Cameras from brands like Blackmagic and Nikon dropped pretty dramatically, only achieving approximately 5 percent of the rentals.

When it came to the most rented lenses Canon glass made up 37 percent of the 2022 market share, with Sony glass trailing in second place with 19 percent. Canon EF lenses remained the most popular, probably in part because they are favored by so many videographers. Sony’s E mount lenses and the newer Canon RF lenses took the second and third place spots.

Check out Lensrentals full analysis of the data on the Lensrentals blog.