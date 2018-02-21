Sony AX700 Camcorder Autofocus Put To The Test

Sony’s trio of 4K camcorders are some of the first to feature face-detect autofocus. Whether you’re a still photographer or videographer, having a dedicated camcorder with autofocus in your bag is a huge bonus.

All three of the camcorders, from this consumer model we tested all the way up to the professional model, all feature the same sensor, image quality and autofocus.

We tested the new AX700 to see if the face-detect autofocus can live up to the hype. Find out in the video below.

For more information on Sony’s trio of camcorders, visit sony.com