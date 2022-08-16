The 10 Best Lenses of 2022, According to EISA

If you’re looking to buy a new premium lens but you don’t know where to begin, here’s a great place to start. Yesterday we shared EISA’s 2022 Awards for the Best Cameras of the Year, and we’ve now included below the group’s picks for the top ten lenses of the year.

EISA, aka the Expert Imaging and Sound Association, is the world’s largest collection of magazines and websites focusing on consumer electronics. For the annual EISA Awards, the group of editors and writers picks the top digital products of the year including the best photography gear.

Lenses from Sony, Nikon, Fujifilm, Tamron, Sigma, and other companies scooped up top honors from EISA this year in range of focal lengths. Below you can see everything from Lens of the Year to Telephoto of the Year to Macro Lens of the Year. Along with EISA’s write-ups about each lens, we’ve included links to where you can purchase this top glass.

You can see EISA’s picks for the seven best cameras of 2022 here. Revisit EISA’s choices for the best cameras and lenses of 2021 here.