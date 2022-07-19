Join Now Sign In
Get full access to articles, free contest entries and more!
Advertisement

The 5 Best Lenses for Astrophotography in 2022

By Dan Havlik Published July 19, 2022 Save This Article

Pick a quality optic for your next night sky shoot
Photo of night sky

Summer’s a great time to get outside and shoot some astrophotography, which is a perennial favorite for print sales. Who wouldn’t love to have a gorgeous night sky photo hanging on their wall?

But if you want to capture a sellable image of a star-filled sky, you’re going to need some quality gear. Along with a pro camera and a solid tripod, you’ll need a sharp lens preferably with a wide focal length and fast aperture.

Our colleague, Jeremy Gray, at Imaging Resource has put together a comprehensive guide to the best astrophotography lenses you can buy right now for mirrorless cameras. We’ve whittled down Gray’s variety of selections to what we feel are the five best lenses for night sky photography in 2022. Our picks include lenses for mirrorless cameras in Sony E, Canon RF, Nikon Z, Fujifilm X, and Olympus Micro Four Thirds mounts.

What makes a great astrophotography lens? Along with the previously mentioned attributes (wide and fast), “there are other considerations that aren’t as obvious when looking at a lens’s technical specifications,” Gray notes.

“As for optical performance, comatic aberration is an aberration that can rear its ugly head during night sky photography. Lenses designed with astrophotography in mind are often constructed in such a way to reduce comatic aberration (coma).”

The five best lenses for astrophotography we’ve picked below are all coma slayers, helping you capture dazzlingly crisp night images that are free from aberrations and distortions. And while these are best-in-class optics, they’re relatively small and lightweight, making them easy to transport in the dark to your next night sky shoot.

Digital Photo Pro may earn a small commission if you buy something using one of the retail links in our articles. Digital Photo Pro does not accept money for any editorial recommendations. Read more about our policy here. Thanks for supporting Digital Photo Pro.

Leave a Reply

Advertisement

Read Next

Advertisement
Advertisement

Image Creators Network

Digital Photo

Outdoor Photographer

Imaging Resource

Advertisement

Digital Photo Pro Newsletter

Sign up for the latest photo news and tips for taking your images to the next level.

Save Your Favorites

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Article

Sign Up

Already have an account? Sign in