PhotoJoseph On Think Tank Photo’s Airport Advantage Plus Rolling Camera Bag

I’ve been a big fan of Think Tank bags for as long as I can remember. They aren’t the only ones I use, but when I look at my collection (yeah, it’s like that), the ones that get used the most are Think Tank. So, I’m pretty excited about this new roller, which even for the smaller Micro Four Thirds gear, with a little creative division of compartments, can hold a TON of gear. As you’ll see in this video, I’m packing a lot more than just bodies and lenses in my bag!
Think Tank Photo’s Airport Advantage Plus Rolling Camera Bag
