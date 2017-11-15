5 Pro Studio Gear Guides

1. The Mixed Studio

From LED lighting to wireless flash to large-format printers, these solutions will maximize your productivity in the studio so you can deliver the image to your client.

If you’ve been to any photo trade show or video shoot recently, you may have seen a new lighting trend emerging: LED continuous lights. Read More…

2. Monolights Cut The Cord

Go-anywhere battery-powered monolights are changing the way studio and location photographers capture images. Read More…

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

An Interview With The Legendary Jerry Uelsmann Jerry Uelsmann is a creative genius, but it takes technical prowess to translate what his mind’s eye sees to a tangible medium. His composite images are all the more impressive with the realization that the surreal visions were created in an analog world. Read Now…

3. Large-Format Printers

Epson and Canon, the two leaders in the photographic printer market, both updated their printer offerings recently, delivering devices that provide better print quality, faster speeds and higher resolution at prices comparable to the companies’ previous offerings. Read More…

4. Wireless Flash

Radio waves and light beams can make the difference between getting the shot or not. Read More…

5. A Constant Light: LED Lighting Solutions

Thanks to rapid advances in technology, studio and location lighting options using LED lights are more varied, more powerful and less expensive than ever. Read More…