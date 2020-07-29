The perfect expression and gesture. Dramatic illumination. Backdrop, wardrobe and makeup. So many details come together, orchestrated to produce a stunning image for your client, culminating in a print that fully expresses your creativity.

Your clients—and your portfolio— deserve the finest printing capabilities. The incredible resolution and color reproduction of today’s digital cameras capture the details necessary to create prints with a tonal range and subtlety of hue never before possible—if your printer is equally obsessed with those details.

Intelligent Output Control With Smart Nozzles

Canon’s imagePROGRAF PRO-300 and imagePROGRAF PRO-1000 are no-compromise professional printers designed to fit in your home or small studio. Their stunning print quality is made possible by Canon’s FINE print head, an ink delivery system that produces an ultra-fine droplet size of 4 picoliters. The imagePROGRAF PRO-300 employs 7,680 nozzles and is capable of resolution up to 4800×1200 dpi. The PRO-1000 has 18,432 nozzles in total and resolution up to 2400×1200 dpi.

Canon’s imagePROGRAF PRO printers save you time, paper and ink because their thermal inkjet technology is less prone to clogging than the piezoelectric approach used by some manufacturers. And even if one of the nozzles does become clogged, smart nozzle technology uses sensors to monitor ink flow and automatically compensates by using another nozzle. Bottom line, you’ll spend less time and money making prints with white lines down them.

Archival Grade Pigment Inks

Both printers showcase the exceptional refinement of Canon’s LUCIA PRO ink system. These archival-quality, pigment-based inks make it possible to produce prints displaying the impressive dynamic range, color accuracy and rich shadow detail of Canon’s large-format printers while fitting comfortably on a desktop.

The imagePROGRAF PRO-300 features a nine-color plus Chroma Optimizer LUCIA PRO ink set with a newly formulated matte black ink capable of greater black density and finer details in the shadow areas of your prints. The imagePROGRAF PRO-1000 uses an 11-color plus Chroma Optimizer LUCIA PRO ink set. Both printers have dedicated channels for each ink color, including matte black, photo black and Chroma Optimizer, so there’s never a need to swap inks when switching between paper surfaces, saving both time and ink.

The Chroma Optimizer in Canon LUCIA PRO ink sets provides a clear finishing coat that enhances black density, prevents bronzing and ensures smooth, consistent color on all types of paper.

Professional Prints On Demand

Ideal for art students, photo enthusiasts and pro photographers who need a compact solution for fine-art prints on demand, the imagePROGRAF PRO-300 can produce standard print sizes up to 13×19-inches, including borderless prints and a 13×39-inch panorama. It’s speedy, too, able to output a 13×19-inch bordered print in under 3 minutes.

For even larger print options, the imagePROGRAF PRO-1000 can go as wide as 17 inches and up to 25.5 inches long and can produce a bordered 17×22-inch print in under 5 minutes.

Fast, Efficient Workflow

Simplified controls, a colorful LCD display and a robust software driver make it easy to set up and manage your output settings and monitor ink levels. There’s a top feed tray for standard print media as well as a manual feed slot to accommodate thicker paper types. Both printers also include Skew Correction technology to correct paper alignment and keep prints straight through the print path. No more wasted prints with crooked borders.

The PRO-1000 adds an Air Feeding System that vacuum-grips the paper tightly to the platen, minimizing skew even with full 17×22-inch sheets of heavy fine-art stock.

To enhance your creativity and output design options, these printers are compatible with Canon’s Professional Print & Layout utility, which can be used as a standalone application or as a plug-in for Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Lightroom and Canon’s own Digital Photo Professional software. With this application, you can create custom templates for multi-photo layouts and soft proof your output.

The printers are also WiFi-enabled for a wireless connection to your network and support Apple AirPrint functionality to print directly from your compatible iPad or iPhone.

Creativity On Demand

Whether you’re producing prints for clients, a gallery showing or for display in your own home, Canon’s imagePROGRAF PRO-300 and PRO-1000 offer the technology of Canon’s large-format professional photo printers in a compact footprint to fit your workspace. They’re also priced competitively to fit your budget at just $899 for the imagePROGRAF PRO-300 and $1,299 for the imagePROGRAF PRO-1000.

From your original vision, through your camera, directly to print—master every detail with a printer that’s equally obsessed.

To learn more, visit canon.us/imageprografproprinters.