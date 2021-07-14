5 Camera Gear Deals You Won’t Want to Pass Up

Photography gear is great, but photography gear can be expensive, which is why we’re always looking for the best deals on new cameras, lenses, and photo accessories. This week we’re kicking off a new series where we round up the top discounted camera and photo gear we can find.

So, without further preamble, let’s get to the awesome deals, which are available (as indicated below) from B&H and Amazon. The products we’ve selected are all listed as new, though they may be older models. In some cases, the Amazon-related price drops require you to be a Prime member to get the discount.

Sony Alpha a7R II Camera Bundle with Photo Bag & Memory Card ($1198)

The 42.4-megapixel Sony a7R II was introduced in 2015 but it’s still one of our favorite full-frame mirrorless cameras. This professional camera “kit” deal from B&H comes with a 128GB SanDisk Extreme PRO SD card and the Ruggard Journey 34 camera shoulder bag.

From the B&H description:

“With a world’s first full-frame 42.4-megapixel Exmor R back-illuminated structure CMOS sensor, the Alpha a7R II Mirrorless Digital Camera from Sony is prepared to take mirrorless imaging to another level. This sensor design both improves low-light operation and speeds up data throughout, enabling fast high-resolution stills and UHD 4K video recording. Working with the BIONZ X image processor, these images can be produced at sensitivities up to ISO 102,400 and at a continuous 5 fps shooting rate. Five-axis SteadyShot INSIDE image stabilization has also been implemented, compensating for vertical, horizontal, pitch, yaw, and roll movements.”

According to B&H, the $1198 Sony camera bundle price is an instant savings of $646.50. (Offer ends July 17 at 11:59pm EDT.)

Nikon Z6 Camera Body ($1596)

When the 24.5MP Nikon Z6 full-frame mirrorless camera was introduced in 2018 there were many who felt it was a better camera than it’s higher resolving and more expensive stablemate, the Nikon Z7. And the Z6 remains a solid choice today, especially at this body-only discount from Amazon.

From the Amazon description

“The Nikon Z6 is the all-around camera for those seeking an ideal balance between resolution, speed and low-light performance. 12 fps 12-bit RAW or JPEG shooting. 4K Ultra HD video with full pixel readout. Brilliant low-light performance Up to ISO 51, 200 native. All combined with the advantages of a lightweight mirrorless design, a revolutionary new full-frame lens mount and matched lenses and seamless integration with Nikon DSLR system-including the F-mount NIKKOR lenses you love.”

According to Amazon, the discounted Nikon Z6 body price of $1596 saves you $400.

Canon EOS 6D Mark II ($1399)

To paraphrase Mark Twain, reports of the death of the DSLR appear to be greatly exaggerated. As evidence, we submit the Canon ESO 6D Mark II, a compact full-frame DSLR that continues to be one of Amazon’s top sellers in the Cameras & Photo category. Even better, this 26.2MP, Wi-Fi-capable DSLR is now deeply discounted.

From the Amazon description:

“Canon’s EOS 6D Mark II features a high-resolution 26.2 megapixel full-frame Canon CMOS image sensor, Canon’s DIGIC 7 image processor and a 45-point All Cross-Type Viewfinder AF system with enhanced low light sensitivity to EV -3 at the center AF point. Additional features include Dual Pixel CMOS AF and a 3.2-inch Vary-Angle Touchscreen LCD monitor, plus built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity as well as NFC for easy operation.”

According to Amazon, the current $1399 body price for the Canon 6D II saves you $400.

Rokinon AF 24mm f/2.8 FE Lens for Sony E ($199)

If you’re interested in the Sony a7R II camera deal at the top of this list, why not pair with this fast, wide-angle prime from Rokinon in Sony’s E-mount? You’d be hard pressed to find another quality lens with an f/2.8 maximum aperture at this price.

From the B&H description:

“Impressively compact, the AF 24mm f/2.8 FE from Rokinon is a slim wide-angle prime designed for full-frame Sony E-mount mirrorless cameras. Its wide field of view is ideal for landscape and street photography, among other general applications, and the lightweight design is well-suited to its use as a travel or everyday lens. ”

The discounted $199 price for the Rokinon 24mm f/2.8 FE lens gives you $200 in instant savings, according to B&H.

Panasonic Lumix DC-G95 camera with 12-60mm Lens ($797)

Here’s a solid, compact Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera to throw in your bag as a second body or to take for scouting locations or street photography. The 20.3MP Panasonic G95 deal includes the decent Lumix G Vario 12-60mm f/3.5-5.6 ASPH POWER O.I.S. lens, all for a great price.

From the B&H description:

“Comprising a versatile set of photo and video capabilities, the Lumix DC-G95 from Panasonic is a Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera also characterized by its sleek and portable design. Featuring a 20.3MP Live MOS sensor and Venus Engine, high-resolution stills can be recorded with a wide sensitivity range of ISO 200-25600 and continuous shooting is supported at up to 9 fps with AF-S. UHD 4K video recording is also supported at 30p and pre-installed V-Log L enables a wider dynamic range of up to 12 stops for greater color grading control during post-production.”

You’ll instantly save $400 on this $797 deal on the Panasonic G95 camera with 12-60mm lens, according to B&H.

