5 Tempting Camera Gear Deals to Consider

Photo gear deals are everywhere now but finding the best bargains takes a bit of sleuthing. Fortunately, we’ve done the hard work for you and picked the five best camera deals out there right now.

We often hunt around B&H Photo, Amazon, and other online retailers to find the best photo gear bargains and markdowns, but this week’s camera discounts are all courtesy of B&H. They must be having quite the photo sale over there, so get these while they last!

Nikon D610 DSLR ($1296)

The Nikon D610 is a small-sized DSLR with a big 24.3-megapxiel full frame sensor, making it an ideal camera for travel photography or a second camera body to stuff in your gear bag alongside your big pro rig. The Nikon D610 features an FX-format CMOS sensor and EXPEED 3 image processor to shoot high-res photos and full HD 1080p video. The D610 is excellent in low light with ISO that’s expandable to ISO 25600

From the B&H description:

“The Nikon D610’s sensor and processor work together to enable high image quality with a wide dynamic range and high signal-to-noise ratio that produces both smooth color and tonal gradations with low noise levels for enhanced overall clarity. These two technologies also combine to provide a wealth of speed throughout the D610, including a continuous shooting rate of 6 fps and a quiet shooting mode that allows the camera to record sequential imagery without the mirror raising or lowering.”

According to B&H, the $1296 (body only) price is an instant savings of $300.

Check the deal price of the Nikon D610 now.

Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro with Retina Display – Mid 2020 ($999)

Great for pro photographers who are on the move, the compact 13.3-inch MacBook Pro features a Retina Display and Apple’s Magic Keyboard with a redesigned scissor mechanism. It also has 1.4 GHz Intel Core i5 Quad-Core (8th Gen) and 8GB of 2133 MHz LPDDR3 RAM, 512GB SSD and boasts all-day battery life.

From the B&H description

“The 13.3″ Retina Display has a 2560 x 1600 resolution at 227 ppi as well as 500 nits of brightness. It also supports the P3 wide color gamut which allows for more vibrant colors. This ensures true-to-life pictures with realistically vivid details, which are essential for graphic design, color grading, and editing. With True Tone technology, the white balance automatically adjusts to match the color temperature of the light around you for a more natural viewing experience.”

The $999 sale price for the 13-inch MacBook Pro is an instant savings of $500, according to B&H.

Check the deal price of the Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro with Retina Display now.

Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III Mirrorless Camera ($1699)

The compact but powerful and rugged Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III mirrorless camera features a 24.2MP Live MOS Micro Four Thirds sensor and TruePic IX Image Processor. Other premium features on the Olympus E-M1 Mark III include a 2.36m-Dot 0.74x electronic viewfinder and 3.0-inch 1.037m-Dot vari-angle touchscreen on back.

From the B&H description:

“A camera designed with speed, versatility, and portability in mind, the Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III is a well-rounded Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera suitable for a variety of stills and video needs. The camera is characterized by its quick continuous shooting, up to 60 fps with an electronic shutter and 15 fps with a mechanical shutter, as well as DCI and UHD 4K video recording. The sensor and processor also offer a sensitivity range up to ISO 25600 while a sophisticated 5-axis sensor-shift image stabilization system compensates for up to 7.5 stops of camera shake for sharper handheld shooting.”

The $1699 sale price for the Olympus E-M1 Mark III is an instant savings of $100, B&H said.

Check the deal price of the Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III Mirrorless Camera now.

Rotolight NEO 2 Explorer Kit ($699)

Easily bring a collection of flattering LED lights and accessories to your next portrait shoot with the NEO 2 Explorer Kit from Rotolight. The kit packages three NEO 2 LED lights, three light stands, and a variety of diffusion and color filters in a water-resistant soft carry case measuring just 21 inches in width and weighing 15 pounds.

From the B&H description:

“The NEO 2 offers continuous light and flash modes with a variable color temperature of 3150-6300K in both, adjustable using controls and a display on the rear. It features a CRI rating of 96 and TLCI of 91 and is designed with Rotolight’s AccuColour technology, which ensures that optimal color rendering is delivered. The light is also dimmable from 100-0% and has a feature called True Aperture Dimming that helps calculate exposure information by displaying the f-stop for a subject at a given distance, eliminating the need for trial and error shooting or a light meter.”

You’ll save $500 off the Rotolight NEO 2 Explorer Kit with this deal, or 42%, according to B&H.

Check the deal price of the Rotolight NEO 2 Explorer Kit now.

Elinchrom Snaplux Quick-Open Octabox with Diffuser Kit – 24″ ($94)

This all-in-one light modifier kit will help you “tame the brightness of your strobe with the Snaplux Quick-Open Octabox with Diffuser Kit from Elinchrom. The kit includes a 24-inch Snaplux Quick-Open Octabox and a 24-inch diffuser.

From the B&H description:

“The favorite light shaper of many portrait and fashion shooters, Elinchrom has introduced the 24″ Snaplux Quick-Open Octabox to give time-pressed photographers a modifier that combines the ease and set up speed of umbrellas with the directionality and light quality of a softbox.”

Save 58% off the original price of the Elinchrom Snaplux Quick-Open Octabox with Diffuser Kit with this deal, B&H says.

Check the price of the Elinchrom Snaplux Quick-Open Octabox with Diffuser Kit now.