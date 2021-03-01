Check Out These Impressive First Photos Captured with the 50MP Sony Alpha a1 Camera

It’s been just over a month since Sony unveiled its new flagship full framer, the Sony Alpha a1, and our sister site, Imaging Resource (IR) has just posted a large collection of full resolution images captured with this mirrorless camera to give you an idea of its image quality. IR’s test photos from the Sony Alpha a1 include shots captured in the lab and in real world shooting scenarios to present a range of the 50-megapixel camera’s picture-taking talents.

In particular, IR managing editor William Brawley tested the Sony a1’s new Bird Eye AF (autofocus) and has included a batch of images of birds in his first look review of the camera.

“As a big fan of birding and wildlife photography myself, the first thing I did was grab the Alpha 1 and the FE 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 G lens and drive to my nearest nature preserve,” Brawley writes. “As evidenced in the Sony A1 Gallery so far, I managed to find and capture a good variety of different birds, which work well not only for showcasing the A1’s 50MP resolving power but also the performance of the new Bird Eye AF feature (spoiler alert: Bird Eye AF works very well!).”

You can check out IR’s real world test photos with the Sony a1 here and images shot in the lab here. IR’s Sony a1 test photos include Raw files and JPEGs for each shot, and they supply full Exif data to give you a complete picture on how each one was shot.

Since its introduction on January 26, 2021, the Sony Alpha a1 has been one of the most buzzed about cameras in the photo industry. The Sony a1 is capable of shooting 50MP images at 30 frames per second; can capture 8K video at 30p and 4K video at 120p for high-resolution, slow motion footage. The a1’s autofocus system uses 759 phase-detect points and 425 contrast-detect points that span nearly the entire sensor.

In addition to Bird Eye AF, the Sony a1 also features Human and Animal Eye AF, so is designed for a variety of applications including everything from wildlife to sports photography or even portraits. It goes on sale this month for $6500 USD. Read more about the a1 in our launch story.

Imaging Resource was only able to get their hands on the camera for a week of testing so have not been able to formulate a full Sony a1 review yet. They expect to get another a1 review unit in soon, so keep checking their site for the full field test review. You might also be interested in checking out their first look review of the 102MP Fujifilm GFX 100S medium format camera.