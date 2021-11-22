The holidays are here, and with them come plenty of sales and deals at our favorite stores. We’ve created this list of holiday deals on cameras at Adorama to help you find savings for yourself or those on your shopping list this year.

We’ll do our best to keep pricing and sales information up to date, but they are always subject to change.

Panasonic S5

Designed for hybrid shooters and content creators, the S5 is currently $300 off this holiday season. It is also available with a variety of different lens and kit options.

The sale price for the Panasonic S5 is $1,697.99.

Canon EOS R

Save $200 at Adorama on Canon’s first full-frame mirrorless camera. The sale also applies to lens and kit packages.

The sales price for the Canon EOS R is $1,599.

Panasonic GH5s

Are you shopping for a video shooter this year? Take a look at the GH5s. It shoots cinema 4k and UHD up to 60p.

The sale price for the Panasonic GH5s is $1,797.99.

Nikon D7500

Save $100 on this user-friendly DSLR from Nikon at Adorama. Please note that the sale does not appear to apply to the body-only option.

The sale price of the Nikon D7500 with both lens packages is $1,396.95.

Pentax K3 Mark III

Save almost $300 on this DSLR from Adorama. In addition to different accessory packages, you can choose between a black or silver camera.

The sale price of the Pentax K3 Mark III is $1,996.95.

Panasonic GH5 II

This Micro Four Thirds camera evolved from the popular GH5 and is $200 off this holiday season. The sale does not seem to apply to all options.

The sale price of the Panasonic GH5 II is $1,497.99.

Canon EOS RP

One of the more affordable full-frame mirrorless cameras is now even more affordable at Adorama. Save $100 on the Canon EOS RP.

The sale price of the Canon EOS RP is $899.

Panasonic G100

Are you a content creator looking to take your video abilities up a notch or shopping for one? Then take a look at the Panasonic G100, currently $150 off at Adorama.

The sale price of the Panasonic G100 is $597.99.

Nikon Z6

Save $400 on the compact and robust Nikon Z6 this holiday season. Purchase it body only or with a NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/4 S lens and a selection of different kit packages.

The sale price of the Nikon Z6 is $1,596.95.

Panasonic S1H

The Panasonic S1H is built for professional videographers and is $500 off this holiday season at Adorama.

The sale price for the Panasonic S1H is $3,497.97.

Nikon Z50

If you’re shopping for a Nikon shooter, but looking for something more affordable than the Z6, consider the Z50.

The sale price of the Nikon Z50 is $1,196.95.

Panasonic G9

The Panasonic G9 is a stills-first Micro Four Thirds camera but can still shoot quality video footage if you want it. Save $300 on it now at Adorama.

The sale price of the Panasonic G9 is $997.99.

