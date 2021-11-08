Holiday Deals on Cameras at B&H

Are you in need of a new camera or shopping for someone who does this holiday season? You’re in luck this time of year as many places run sales, including B&H. With that in mind, we dug through their website to find the best holiday deals on cameras.

Be sure to visit this page regularly, as we’ll update it with new sales and cameras throughout the holiday season. We’ll also do our best to keep pricing and sales information up to date, but they are always subject to change.

Olympus OM-D E-M1X

Are you looking for a high-performance camera at a reduced price? You’re in luck as B&H is taking $1,300 off the Olympus OM-D E-M1X. The sale applies to other configurations too.

The sale price for the Olympus OM-D E-M1X body only is $1,699.

Panasonic Lumix DC-GH5S

Save at least $300 on the mirrorless Micro Four Thirds camera this holiday season at B&H. The sale applies to the camera with a 12-60mm lens as well as the body-only style.

The sale price for the Panasonic Lumix DC-GH5S body only is $1,797.99.

Sony Alpha a7R IIIA

The Alpha a7R IIIA features a full-frame 42.4MP Exmor R BSI CMOS sensor and BIONZ X image processor and is currently on sale at B&H. The camera is also available with several different lens kit options.

The sale price for the Sony Alpha a7R IIIA body only is $2,298.

Canon EOS R

Canon’s first mirrorless camera is $200 off at B&H. The EOS R is also available with several different RF lenses and other kit packages.

The sale price for the Canon EOS R body only is $1,599.

Panasonic Lumix DC-G9

Save $300 on the stills-focused Pansonic Lumix DC-G9 during B&H’s holiday sale. The Micro Four Thirds camera is available with several different lenses and kits as well.

The sale price for the Panasonic Lumix DC-G9 is $997.99.

Sony Alpha a6600

The Alpha A6600 can produce high-resolution images and video, and right now, you can save $200 when you purchase it. The camera is also available with an 8-135mm lens, a 16-55mm f/2.8, and an accessories kit.

The sale price for the Sony Alpha a6600 is $1,198.

Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III

Do you shoot stills and videos? The Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III may be for you, and right now, it’s on sale at B&H. While the camera is available with several different lens choices, the only options at reduced prices are body only and the M.Zuiko 7-14mm, 40-150mm, and 300mm PRO lenses kit.

The sale price for the Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III body only is $1,499.

Nikon Z5

Save $100 on the Nikon Z5 body only or with one of several different lens options this holiday season. While B&H offers refurbished Z5’s, the discount only appears to apply to new ones.

The sale price for the Nikon Z 5 body only is $2,096.95.

Pentax K-3 Mark III

Are you a DSLR die-hard and not ready to give in to mirrorless? Well, you’re in luck as B&H is offering the Pentax K-3 Mark III at reduced prices for several different configurations.

Check pricing information for different configurations of the Pentax K-3 Mark III here.

Find more holiday deals at B&H here.