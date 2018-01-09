Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II: Going Farther, Getting Lighter

Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark II, Olympus M.ZUIKO Digital ED 12-40mm F/2.8 PRO, 40mm, 1/100 sec., ƒ/2.8, ISO 400

For sports and travel photographer Paul Morrison, the ability to capture stunning images with the smallest camera system possible is a big advantage. “For sports and for travel,” he says of the Olympus OM-D system, “the size and weight are very appealing.” And, just as importantly, “I found right away that the images were just as good—maybe even better—than competitive systems. I can print up to 30×40 inches with excellent results.

“Olympus has been particularly progressive with its technology,” Morrison observes. In addition to the reduced size and weight of OM-D system cameras and lenses, he points to features like Olympus’ in-body 5-Axis Image Stabilization, which compensates for all types of camera motion to provide up to 5.5 stops of correction. Because this system is built into the camera, it’s always available, no matter which lens Morrison chooses, and when he shoots with image-stabilized Olympus M.ZUIKO 12-100mm F4.0 IS PRO and 300mm F4.0 IS PRO lenses, the stabilization in the body and lenses work together to provide up to 6.5 stops of compensation.

For his professional ski photography, Morrison had previously relied on a heavier, larger DSLR, primarily for its speed and autofocus performance. With the new OM-D E-M1 Mark II’s Dual F.A.S.T. (Frequency Acceleration Sensor Technology) AF system, now he has options that surpass DSLR systems. The camera’s AF system features 121 cross-type AF points, providing on-chip phase-detection AF in addition to contrast-detection AF. This, together with the camera’s advanced silent electronic shutter, enables the OM-D E-M1 Mark II to capture up to 18 RAW frames per second—with continuous tracking autofocus—at the camera’s full resolution. With focus locked, the camera can capture an astonishing 60 fps.

Another aspect of the Olympus OM-D system that has impressed Morrison is its “excellent optical quality in a smaller size.” The M.ZUIKO PRO line includes nine lenses plus a 1.4x teleconverter that, with the system’s Micro Four Thirds sensor, provides 35mm-equivalent focal-length options from an ultra-wide 14mm to an 840mm super-telephoto (with teleconverter), and everything in between. Noting it’s an ideal choice for sports and travel photography, Morrison has shot extensively with the M.ZUIKO ED 12-40mm F2.8 PRO, which gives him the equivalent of a 24-80mm in his old DSLR system, but at less than half the weight of a typical DSLR lens of that range.

For Morrison, a camera system that’s considerably lighter and easier to carry without compromising performance and image quality is the Olympus advantage.

