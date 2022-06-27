The 5 Best Cameras for Both Photos and Video in 2022

Just about every camera these days can capture video along with still images, but some do it better than others. Professional photographers looking to add video to their creative offerings can certainly do better than just shooting shaky footage with their iPhones.

For that, they’ll need what we call a true “hybrid” camera that can capture both pro-quality images and crisp video at resolutions of 4K UHD and above. Our colleagues at Imaging Resource, Digital Photo Pro’s sister site, recently published a definitive guide to the Best Hybrid Cameras for Photo and Video in 2022. While their list includes a range of two-in-one cameras from entry-level models to premium shooters, we’ve whittled it down to the five best cameras for capturing both photos and videos for professional photographers.

“More and more visual creators are expanding beyond capturing stills and exploring the world of video,” William Brawley, Imaging Resource’s managing editor writes. “With this growing segment of ‘hybrid’ creators, manufacturers are designing cameras with more video features, creating ‘hybrid cameras’ that are well-suited for capturing stills and videos. They aren’t camcorders, nor are they just stills cameras. They are a blend of both worlds in many ways.”

“One of the X-S10’s stand-out features — and a big reason it’s included on our list here — is the inclusion of in-body image stabilization, with a rating of up to six stops of correction for stills,” Brawley writes. “When it comes to video features, the X-S10 is fairly well-stocked, offering 4K UHD up to 30p, higher-quality 4:2:2 10-bit recording out via the HDMI, 4:2:0 8-bit internal recording, Full HD up to 240fps and F-Log support for better editing flexibility. The X-S10 packs in an impressive imaging pipeline, which is capable of fantastic image quality, and the video features are versatile for a wide range of applications.”

Panasonic GH5 ($1299)

Imaging Resource is currently still testing the new Panasonic GH6 with the latest production-level firmware for an updated review. In the meantime, they’ve picked the GH5 as one of the best hybrid cameras for shooting both photos and video.

“Powered by a 20MP Four Thirds sensor and a speedy processor, the Panasonic GH5 is an excellent stills camera with very good image quality performance, fast burst shooting modes, better image processing than earlier models, improved in-body image stabilization and more. However, where the GH5 really stands out is with its video features. It feels like Panasonic included everything, and then some, with just how many options, video resolutions, formats, quality levels and pro-oriented video features this camera offers. The GH5 shoots 4K at up to 60p, has 10-bit internal recording, Full HD up to 180fps, and with later firmware updates, 6K anamorphic video, too!”

