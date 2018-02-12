Two Camera Directions

The LUMIX GH5 is Panasonic’s flagship camera, which now sits alongside the G9 and the GH5S. Last week I compared to the GH5S, and now it’s time to compare the more video-centric GH5 to the more photo-centric G9. Which is the better camera? Actually, the real question is… which is the better camera for you? Both are exciting bodies with a lot of overlap, but each has a handful of truly unique features that for many shooters, makes the decision easy. For others, it may be a bit tougher to choose. This video discusses the pros and cons of each, comparing both the similarities and the differences.

Which Is Better? The Panasonic GH5 or Panasonic GH9 Hands On Test

