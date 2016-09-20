Michael Lichter On Photography What turns you on creatively?

Great light and good energy in the people I’m photographing. What turns you off creatively?

A cold, rainy day during an outdoor people assignment. What’s your dream photo assignment?

Henri Cartier-Bresson. I’d like to hear him talk in his own voice about his life and images, preferably over a good Bordeaux. If you could have dinner with an artist from any era, who would it be?

Leonardo da Vinci. The conversation would range from the Vatican to helicopters. I would ask questions, sit back and enjoy wherever his imagination led him. What’s your favorite photograph not taken by you?

Can there be a single frame? Images by Cartier-Bresson on the Seine, Evans’ gas stations, Frank in Butte, Winogrand on the streets of New York, Freidlander’s Factory Valleys. That covers some of them. What profession other than photographer would you like to attempt?

Woodworker. What’s your favorite camera feature?

Being over 50, the autofocus is faster than my eyes, and that adjustable ISO button on the back of the camera is over the top. I’ve come to rely on both for my style of shooting. Otherwise, I’m pretty basic when it comes to features. I use manual settings for exposure and flash, but I like that the automatic programs are available and can be turned on easily when needed. What’s your favorite Nikon product, and how does it help you create better pictures or help you compete as a professional photographer?

I love my D2xs and the Nikkor glass, particularly my four zooms. Being “old school,” I was resistant to variable focal lengths, but they’re sharp as a razor and more than passed my personal test. And the WT-2A Wireless Transmitter is the coolest Nikon product I’ve purchased in 38 years! I bought one for my D2xs when they came out and absolutely love the way it fit and improved our workflow. We use it for most commercial shoots, but it really sings when we’re shooting models. With my assistant driving and the client watching his screen, we know when we’ve “got it,” and there’s no question—it has saved a lot of time, money and aggravation. It’s the kind of tool that helps me compete in this crazy business.