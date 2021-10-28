20 Impressive Images Captured with the New Nikon Z9

Nikon officially unveiled its new 45.7-megapixel Z9 this morning and, by specs alone, this new full-frame flagship mirrorless camera looks pretty impressive. (Read all about the Z9 in our news story here.) What’s also impressive are some of the early sample images shot with the Nikon Z9.

On the following pages we’ve included 20 of these Z9 test images, which have been supplied to Digital Photo Pro by Nikon USA. Since these Z9 photos have been provided by Nikon, they are obviously meant to show the Z9 in its best light. But these shots do give an indication of this fast-shooting camera’s talents for tracking action, achieving sharp focus, and capturing gorgeous, true-to-life color.

The Nikon Z9 is capable of shooting bursts of 30 frames per second (fps) for JPEG images, 20 fps for RAW files (with a 1000+ image buffer), and up to 120 fps at 11MP, all with full AF/AE. To achieve this lighting fast speed, Nikon did not install a mechanical shutter in the Z 9, going completely with an electronic shutter.

“This means actions like a fast-moving golf swing that would typically distort the club can be captured confidently with the electronic shutter, even at 1/32,000 second,” Nikon said. “It also allows users to shoot massive quantities of silent frames without worrying about shutter wear or breakdown.”

A new subject detection algorithm in the Nikon Z9’s autofocus system allows the camera to detect “the world’s largest range of nine subject types” including humans, pets, birds, airplanes, trains, cars, motorbikes and bicycles. When in Auto-Area AF, any of these subjects will automatically be detected and focused on, without the need to change settings. The Z9’s new AF system also uses 3D-tracking, which had only been previously available on Nikon’s DSLRs.