6 Impressive Photos Shot with the New Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S Lens

Nikon unveiled the new Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S lens for Nikon’s Z series mirrorless cameras this morning and the headline with this new super telephoto is how lightweight and slimmed down it is. Weighing just 5.25 pounds and with dimensions of 5.6 inches x 15.2 inches, the lens is approximately 48% lighter and 16% shorter than the F-mount DSLR/SLR version thanks to its Phase Fresnel lens element.

But, more importantly, the Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S also appears capable of capturing some impressive long-range photos. We’ve included six photos shot with this new full-frame lens in Nikon’s premium S-Line below so you can judge for yourself.

It’s important to note that these test shots were supplied to us by Nikon USA. We hope to capture some of our own Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S test images once we get the lens in to try out for ourselves.

In the meantime, take a gander at the images below, which show off the Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S lens’ capabilities for capturing nature, wildlife, and aviation photos. The lens goes on sale this month for $6499 and seems like a great companion to Nikon’s newest flagship camera, the Z9.

You can pre-order the Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S here. Read about and see images captured with another new Nikon pro lens, the Nikkor Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S, here. Read a review of the Nikon Z9 by our sister site, Imaging Resource, here.