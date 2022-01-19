7 Sharp Photos Captured with Nikon’s New 400mm f/2.8 TC VR Lens

Nikon unveiled an impressive new companion lens (if you can afford it) for its Z9 flagship camera, the Nikkor Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S super telephoto prime. The new Nikkor Z 400mm f/2.8 VR, which as a built-in 1.4x teleconverter, is designed for wildlife and sports photography and, if some of the early end-result images are any indication, it should be able to capture long-range subjects with striking sharpness.

We’ve included seven photos shot with Nikon’s new Nikkor Z 400mm f/2.8 VR lens with this story so you can take a look and judge for yourself. It should be noted that these wildlife and sports images were supplied to us by Nikon USA. So while, of course, these test shots are meant to show the new lens in its best light, they should give you a taste of what’s possible with this super telephoto optic.

The Nikkor Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S is slated to go on sale in late February 2022 for $13,999. (Yes, you read that price right. This is a lens for serious pros or the independently wealthy only.)

Here’s a rundown of some of the key features of the Nikkor Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S