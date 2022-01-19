7 Sharp Photos Captured with Nikon’s New 400mm f/2.8 TC VR Lens

Nikon unveiled an impressive new companion lens (if you can afford it) for its Z9 flagship camera, the Nikkor Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S super telephoto prime. The new Nikkor Z 400mm f/2.8 VR, which as a built-in 1.4x teleconverter, is designed for wildlife and sports photography and, if some of the early end-result images are any indication, it should be able to capture long-range subjects with striking sharpness.
We’ve included seven photos shot with Nikon’s new Nikkor Z 400mm f/2.8 VR lens with this story so you can take a look and judge for yourself. It should be noted that these wildlife and sports images were supplied to us by Nikon USA. So while, of course, these test shots are meant to show the new lens in its best light, they should give you a taste of what’s possible with this super telephoto optic.
The Nikkor Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S is slated to go on sale in late February 2022 for $13,999. (Yes, you read that price right. This is a lens for serious pros or the independently wealthy only.)
Here’s a rundown of some of the key features of the Nikkor Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S
- Features a built-in 1.4x teleconverter enabling quick switching from a 400mm to a 560mm focal length
- Lightest lens of its type with a built-in teleconverter, weighing 6.5 pounds
- Newly developed Meso Amorphous Coat designed to offer the best anti-reflection performance in Nikkor lens history
- New Silky Swift Voice Coil Moto (SSVCM) enables high-speed and high accuracy AF with near-silent operation
- Built-in Vibration Reduction (VR) provides up to 5.5 stops of compensation even when the built-in teleconverter is in use
- Constructed with 25 elements in 19 groups; two ED glass elements, a super-ED glass element, two lightweight fluorite lens elements and an SR lens element
- Designed with a rugged magnesium alloy body and robust weather sealing to ensure dust- and drip-resistant performance
- Offers multiple customizable function buttons, including a control ring and a new Fn Ring that can recall a focus position quickly with the Memory Recall function