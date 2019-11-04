Adobe Announces New Photoshop Camera App, Details On Photoshop On The iPad And More

Two examples of Photoshop on the iPad

Today, Adobe announced a slew of updates and upgrades to the apps in the Adobe Creative Cloud service, the company’s subscription-based set of online applications and services. Adobe said the new version of the Creative Cloud would include “faster and more powerful products spanning multiple surfaces.”

For photographers and content creator who are focusing more on still images than video, the key announcements included availability of Photoshop on the iPad, which was introduced initially last year, at Adobe MAX 2018, and the introduction of a new mobile app, Photoshop Camera. The news was announced in conjunction with Adobe’s annual Adobe MAX conference, which will run from November 4 through 6, 2019.

Adobe’s New Photoshop Camera mobile app: One very intriguing announcement for photographers and content creators is Adobe’s new Photoshop Camera mobile app, which “re-imagines what’s possible with smartphone photography,” says Adobe. “Photoshop Camera is a new, AI-powered mobile camera app that brings incredible Photoshop magic directly to the point of capture. It’s available now as a preview for iOS and Android devices and targeted for general availability in 2020.” Before Adobe’s public announcement of the Photoshop camera app, Adobe did not give the press much info on what exactly the app is and how it works, but it does seem to include aspects of computational photography.

Adobe says Photoshop Camera lets you “capture, edit, and share stunning photos and moments—both natural and creative—using real-time Photoshop-grade magic right from the viewfinder, leaving you free to focus on storytelling with powerful tools and effects. Leveraging Adobe Sensei intelligence, the app can instantly recognize the subject in your photo and provide recommendations, and automatically apply sophisticated, unique features at the moment of capture (i.e. portraits, landscapes, selfies, food shots), while always preserving an original shot. It also understands the technical content (i.e. dynamic range, tonality, scene-type, face regions) of the photo and automatically applies complex adjustments.” The press release also noted that the new app “unlocks the power of the creative community by allowing users to access a curated feed of lenses made by well-known artists and influencers.” It’ll be interesting to see how flexible and deep the app is once it’s available.

For more on Adobe’s New Photoshop Camera mobile app, go here: https://theblog.adobe.com/introducing-adobe-photoshop-camera/

Photoshop on the iPad: Adobe says that this new version of the Photoshop for the iPad “is an intuitive, more accessible introduction to Photoshop for new users, and a complementary desktop companion for professionals….” with “the power to create without limits and combined with Photoshop on the desktop, opens up worlds of possibility for all levels of creators.” In short, the new version is built on the Photoshop code-base, but is “optimized for a touch-based environment and the Apple Pencil.” Adobe says this first release will focus on compositing and retouching workflows, such as selections, masking, painting, blend modes and adjustment layers.

The new app will include:

Full PSD compatibility (files will have “1:1 pixel match, data compatibility, and fidelity”)

Familiar workspace (“core tools are all available in the toolbar”)

Core image compositing tools

Core tools for photo editing and retouching

Adobe also notes that the power and performance will remain consistent: “Photoshop on the iPad lets you work on large files and hundreds of layers without performance compromise. You’ll find core retouching and compositing tools in an interface optimized for touch and for use with the Apple Pencil.” The app will have a different user interface: “Photoshop on the iPad offers a modern experience in a touch-based environment.”

For more on Photoshop on the iPad, go to https://theblog.adobe.com/creativity-is-everywhere-now-photoshop-is-too-begin-the-journey-of-photoshop-reimagined-for-the-ipad/

According to the press release, Adobe also released “major updates to Lightroom, Premiere Pro, After Effects, InDesign and Adobe XD.” What’s intriguing to note is that Adobe has been working to add artificial-intelligence-features into various apps and services (based on what the company calls “Adobe Sensei”). The new Sensei-like features include, “Auto Reframe in Premiere Pro, Object Selection in Photoshop, Auto Tone in Photoshop Camera and Live Brushes in Fresco, as the company continues to enable creatives to work faster and smarter than ever before.” Plus, for those interested in creating in immersive environments, such as augmented reality, the company released Adobe Aero, “which empowers users to easily create immersive content that blurs the line between digital and physical worlds. Aero helps users create augmented reality experiences by leveraging familiar tools like Photoshop and Dimension to produce creations that pop in an immersive, three-dimensional environment.”