Adobe Announces New Products, Big Updates At MAX 2017

The new Adobe Lightroom CC

Adobe has announced new products and big updates at MAX 2017. At its Creativity Conference in Las Vegas, the company introduced Lightroom CC, and updates to Lightroom Classic CC, Lightroom mobile and Lightroom.adobe.com, in addition to Creative Cloud Photography plan changes and a new Lightroom CC plan.

While we’ll reserve judgment until photographers weigh in on these changes, we suspect that the company will receive a huge amount of pushback from consumers. This is a user base that, when changes were made to the import dialog box, took to forums and websites with such anger that the company quickly released an update restoring the previous workflow.

Taking a page from Coca Cola, the company is rebranding the current version of Lightroom CC “Lightroom Classic CC” and launching a new Lightroom CC, which is a cloud-based workflow. With a “streamlined” interface, the new Lightroom CC is designed to provide easy access to images on any platform across the company’s range of products, but has a completely different, minimalist look.

Adobe is also changing their pricing for the products, which we outline below. There will be a variety of ways to get access to Lightroom CC, including the standard Creative Cloud Photography plan, one with more storage and one with more storage but fewer bundled apps.

We’ll have hands-on reviews of Adobe Lightroom CC and Adobe Lightroom Classic CC when they’re available.

Now, here’s all the news we have about the new changes to Adobe Lightroom CC and other new products and updates.

Lightroom CC + Lightroom Classic CC

Adobe has rebranded one product as it introduces another. Lightroom becomes Lightroom Classic CC, with the launch of Lightroom CC, which Adobe says “is designed to be a cloud-based ecosystem of apps that are deeply integrated and work together seamlessly across desktop, mobile, and web. Lightroom Classic CC is designed for desktop-based (file/folder) digital photography workflows. It’s a well-established workflow solution that is distinct and separate from our new cloud-native service. By separating the two products, we’re allowing Lightroom Classic to focus on the strengths of a file/folder based workflow that many of you enjoy today, while Lightroom CC addresses the cloud/mobile-oriented workflow.”

Adobe says its Lightroom Classic CC changes were based on user experience issues. They include:

Application launch time

Preview generation

Import selection workflow with Embedded & Sidecar preview option

Switching between Library and Develop Module

Moving from photo to photo in the Develop Module

Responsive brushing

New tools to make precise color and tone-based selections for local adjustments

As for the new Lightroom CC, it’s designed and built upon three principles, according to Adobe: Powerful, but simple, seamless workflow across all devices—desktop, mobile and web—and cloud-based.

Lightroom CC on the desktop is a new app for Mac and Windows. Featuring a new interface, it’s intended to let creatives have access to their original images, edits and metadata, synced and stored in the cloud. What’s called Adobe Sensei, Adobe’s version of Artificial Intelligence, lets users automatically tag photos for search capability and much more.

As for mobile, Lightroom also adds new tag and search functionality, and it has been optimized to work with iOS 11 and Android O, the latest version of the Android OS.

For web, Lightroom CC gets additional sharing tools and the new Tech Preview (experiment with new Adobe technologies and provide feedback) and a new Lightroom CC Gallery, among other features.

Also, Lightroom for Apple TV has been updated with new features to make sharing photos easier.

Creatives also should note that Lightroom 6 is the last stand-alone version of Lightroom that can be purchased outside of a Creative Cloud membership, though there will be no camera support updates or bug fixes after 2017. However, Lightroom 6.13 with support for the Nikon D850 will be released on October 26, 2017.

Adobe also made announced and updated these products:

Dimension CC—a new product powered by Adobe Sensei that enables creatives to design in 3D

KyleBrushe.com—CC members now have access to Kyle T. Webster’s brush collection

Photoshop CC—a huge list of new features, including easier access to your photos, a simplified Pen tool, in-product learning and more

Adobe Camera Raw improvements

As for Adobe’s cloud plans, the new Lightroom CC is available in three photography plans:

The Creative Cloud Photography plan with 1 TB includes Lightroom CC, Lightroom for mobile/web, Photoshop CC, Adobe Spark with premium features, Adobe Portfolio and 1 TB of cloud storage ($19.99/month; $14.99/month for the first year for existing Creative Cloud Photography users)

Lightroom CC has been added to the existing Creative Cloud Photography plan with an additional 20 GB of storage. The plan remains at $9.99/month and includes Lightroom CC, Lightroom for mobile/web, Lightroom Classic, Photoshop CC, Adobe Spark with premium features, Adobe Portfolio, and 20 GB of cloud storage. Creative Cloud All Apps members also have access to the new Lightroom CC service.

Lightroom CC, Lightroom for mobile/web, Adobe Spark with premium features, Adobe Portfolio and 1 TB of cloud storage for $9.99/month

The Lightroom Mobile plan for iOS and Android is available with 100 GB, at $4.99/mont

Visit adobe.com for all the details.

