Adobe has recently got the word out on some great updates for the Lightroom Classic CC and Lightroom CC ecosystem. Both Lightroom versions promise improved performance and key features to help photographers optimize their workflow.

For Lightroom Classic, Adobe has worked with Intel to introduce optimized CPU and memory usage for improved performance on computers with at least 12 GB of RAM. With this enhancement, there should be improved speeds for vital processes such as import grid loading, import and preview generation, export, rendering of adjustments in Develop, and merge operations of HDR/Panos. Other helpful features squeezed into this update include filter favorites within folders, new library filter/create smart collection for/with edited or unedited images. The Photoshop Continuously Scalable User Interface feature has also been enabled in the Adobe Camera Raw plugin.

The entire Lightroom CC ecosystem, meanwhile, has updates for Mac, Windows, Android, and iOS on top of optimized performance and support for new cameras and lenses. However, Adobe’s primary focus for the cloud-based ecosystem was “internal beauty” by tuning and improving stability. Through this update, users should notice improvements in functions like grid scrolling and exporting, as well as more stable apps. Other improvements in this February update include perspective distortion correction, Lightroom library search with Google Assistant, and add watermark on export features for Android devices.

See the Adobe Blog posts/press releases below:

We are pleased to announce the latest update of Lightroom Classic. We have made some significant performance enhancements and added a few key features that will help optimize your photography workflow. When customers talk about performance enhancements, there are generally two categories of improvements requested: Interactive (how quickly the interface responds to your actions) and batch processing (how efficient Lightroom is at utilizing system resources and completing batch tasks). This update is focused on batch processing improvements and we’ll continue to focus on both Interactive and Batch Processing improvements going forward.

We have made significant strides with our partners at Intel to optimize CPU and memory usage so that performance will scale better across multiple cores on computers with at least 12 GB of RAM. You should experience improved speed in the following areas:

• Faster import grid loading

• Faster import and preview generation

• Faster walking through images in the Loupe View

• Faster rendering of adjustments in Develop

• Faster merge operations of HDR/Panos

• Faster export

In addition, Lightroom Classic tended to slow down over time for certain customers. We have fixed this issue in most cases, but please let us know if you’re still experiencing the problem.

There was a concern based on early reports of Lightroom 7.2 improvements that we’re only focused on new and expensive high-end hardware. In reality, these enhancements impact a wide range of hardware, Mac and Win, old and new. One key attribute of the enhancements is that they scale appropriately with a customer’s investment in hardware. A common complaint in the past was that a large investment in a new system did not provide equivalent improvements in Lightroom performance. Lightroom 7.2 is an important step forward in addressing that issue, particularly for computers with at least 12 GB of memory. While we’re very pleased with the performance improvements in 7.2, we have lots more planned, and you’ll see ongoing performance improvements in future releases.

We have also added the following enhancements based on your feature requests:

Folder Search

Much like the ability to search your Collections, you are now able to find a specific Folder via text search.

Filter Favorites within Folders

You also now have the option to filter Favorites within Folders. You can tag the folder as a favorite, by right clicking the folder and select “Mark Favorite”. The folder will have a star icon next to it to signify it is now a Favorite Folder, which you can now filter for.

Instantly Create Collections from Folders

This makes it easy to replicate your folders as collections so that you can sync them with Lightroom mobile. When right-clicking on a Folder, the context menu command “Create Collection Set” will replicate the Folder hierarchy as a Collection and Collection Set hierarchy.

Create Collections from a Pin in the Map Module

Easily add all of the photos from a specific location to a Collection. Simply right-click on any pin or group of pins on the Map and choose “Create Collection”.

New Library Filter for Edited or Unedited Images

Now you can quickly find photos that are edited, or unedited, by selecting “Edit” in the Library Filters Metadata browser.

Create a Smart Collection with Edited or Unedited Images

We have also added the ability to create smart collections based off images with edits in them. When you go to create a Smart Collection, click on the filter “Develop”, then “Has Edits.” Has Edits includes images with adjustments and/or have been cropped.

Adobe Camera Raw

In addition to the performance improvements describe above, we have enabled the Photoshop Continuously Scalable User Interface feature in the ACR plugin, limiting the scaling to 100% or 200%. This is primarily a Windows change to sync up Photoshop, and Windows users will now be able to scale the ACR plugin from 100% to 500%, in increments of 100%. The Windows OS determines which actual scale factors are available. On Windows, per-monitor scaling is now supported. This means that in a multi-monitor setup, each monitor can be set to a different scale factor and ACR will display accordingly.

For more about these new features, and to see a list of fixed bugs, please check out, What’s New in Lightroom Classic.

You can also check out the latest camera and lens profile support as well.

Today we’re proud to release updates to the entire Lightroom CC ecosystem, including updates for Mac, Windows, Android, and iOS. We’ve optimized performance, added support for new cameras and lenses, and added some great new features for desktop and Android.

Our primary focus with this release was internal beauty, as we put a lot of effort into tuning and improving stability. In Lightroom CC on Mac and Windows, you’ll notice big improvements like moving to the next photo, grid scrolling, and exporting, while all apps have become a lot more stable. Download the latest updates here and let us know what you think. premium editing features for LrCC Android (coming soon for iOS), and watermark on export feature for Android.

The February update includes other great features across the ecosystem:

LrCC desktop

Add copyright to imported images

The new Copyright preference (listed under Preferences -> General) enables you to automatically include your copyright on all photos added to Lightroom CC. All images added after you enable this preference will include your copyright.

LrCC Android

Geometry tab — premium editing features

Now the most powerful tools for correcting perspective distortion are available on a mobile device. Use the Auto Upright tools to automatically identify how to correct your photo or use the incredibly precise Guided Upright tool to take complete control over your photo. Additional control provided with the Geometry sliders helps you take the correction even further.

Available now on Android devices and coming soon to iOS.

Add watermark on export

First introduced for mobile on iOS and now available on Android, you can use the Watermark feature to add a text-based watermark when you share or save your photos. You can find this feature under the Preferences > Sharing Options menu.

Search your Lightroom library with Google Assistant — premium feature

Our Adobe Sensei-based search algorithms are now accessible from your phone’s home screen. Open the Google Assistant and, for example, say, “Search mountains in Lightroom” to launch Lightroom and find matching photos. This feature requires an internet connection and Android Marshmallow or later.

Add photos to Lightroom from your favorite apps

A new “Add to Lr” option is now available within the share sheet of your favorite apps, enabling you to send photos from another app directly into your Lightroom library, making it easier than ever to get all of your photos into Lightroom.