Adobe Launches Project Rush Video Editing App Plus Major Creative Cloud Updates

Adobe has recently unveiled several important updates for many of its productivity tools and platforms to make them even more useful for today’s creative professionals. Among them is the sneak peek for Project Rush, a new all-in-one, cross-device video editing app slate to be released this year; the beta release of Spark Post for Android, which provides intelligent graphic design through mobile devices; and some new features to the Lightroom CC ecosystem and Lightroom Classic. There are also some features and enhancements to the recently released Adobe XD UX/UI web and app design solution and some new integrations between Adobe PDF services and Microsoft products.

Adobe Introduces Project Rush, Spark Post for Android, and Major Creative Cloud Updates

Project Rush

Introducing Project Rush: We’re excited to preview Project Rush for the first time! Available later this year, Project Rush is the first all-in-one, cross-device video editing app that makes creating and sharing online content easier than ever. This integrated desktop and mobile solution automatically syncs all your projects to the cloud, allowing you to work anywhere, on any device. It harnesses the power of Adobe Creative Cloud apps like Premiere Pro and After Effects to deliver a streamlined and intuitive user experience.

Lightroom CC ecosystem and Lightroom Classic

Lightroom CC is now able to synchronize both presets and profiles, including custom-created presets, and third-party presets and profiles between Lightroom CC for Windows, Macintosh, iOS, Android, ChromeOS, as well as on the web. This gives users access to any preset they’ve made or purchased on any device, enabling them to truly edit photos anywhere.

This release also includes additional new features in the Windows and Mac desktop apps and iOS and Android mobile apps, two new Technology Previews, and an update to Lightroom Classic.

Adobe Spark Post, now on Android

Adobe Spark Post (public beta now on Android): We’re thrilled to announce that the first public beta release of Spark Post on Android is now available! Previously only available on iOS devices and the web, Adobe Spark Post allows users to easily create stunning graphics for all occasions. Visit the Google Play Store to download the app now.

Adobe XD

Time-saving Features + Enhancements: Following the launch of the free XD CC Starter plan, Adobe is updating the platform with Overlays and Fixed Elements; private sharing for greater security when viewing, interacting and collaborating on prototypes and Design Specs; a new math calculations feature; and design feature enhancements, including crop and placement controls for images dragged from the desktop to fill shapes.

Adobe PDF Services and Microsoft

Today Adobe and Microsoft are once again joining forces to make it easier for creative agencies and their clients to quickly and easily share draft work, proposals, and other information with each other. Creatives can save and store creative projects as high-quality PDFs that preserve the original fonts, formatting, and layouts without ever leaving Microsoft SharePoint and OneDrive.