AP Visual Journalists Switch To Sony Cameras

In this photo shot on Sony equipment, Georganne Moline competes in women’s 300-meter hurdles at the Weltklasse Zurich Inspiration Games at Mt. San Antonio College, July 9, 2020, in Walnut, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Today, Sony and The Associated Press, one of the most prominent global news organizations in photography and video, announced that Sony would be the exclusive provider of imaging products and support for AP news photographers and video journalists for the next two years. It’s yet another sign of Sony’s dominance in the professional full-frame mirrorless camera market, which has in the past few years lured a number of renowned photographers to switch to its mirrorless system, including Doug Mills of The New York Times.

One of the reasons the announcement is important is that it’s the first time AP is equipping both its photojournalists and video photographers with gear from the same brand. But like Mills noted when he switched to Sony, the draw to Sony’s system isn’t just about speed or higher resolution, but it’s also about providing its content creators with certain modes and functions, like Sony’s silent electronic shutter mode, which allows photojournalists to work more effectively by being unnoticed. As David Ake, AP’s director of photography, says in AP’s video on the partnership, “We can now work in totally silent mode. We can truly become flies on the wall without that annoying shutter sound interrupting the scene.”

According to the press release, AP has journalists “in nearly 250 locations in 100 countries” and “provides factual, compelling journalism in all formats, including 3,000 photos and 200 videos each day. The news agency has a distinguished history of powerful visual journalism, winning the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography—AP’s 54th Pulitzer and 32nd for photography—and garnering recognition from the Royal Television Society for excellence in video.

Derl Mccrudden, AP’s deputy managing editor, visual and digital journalism, is excited about the move because it will allow the organization to change the way they operate, since teams can share lenses, memory cards, batteries and other equipment. “This is a game changer for AP,” says Mccrudden, “and will give us way more flexibility into the future.”

For more on the story, visit Sony’s Alpha Universe website, or see the press release below





AP collaboration with Sony from The Associated Press on Vimeo.

[[press release:]]

AP to Equip all Visual Journalists Globally with Sony Imaging Products

Sony Electronics to become AP’s exclusive global imaging provider for photo and video journalism

July 23, 2020 – Sony Electronics Inc. a global leader in imaging, and The Associated Press, the trusted global news organization, announced today a new collaboration that will make Sony the exclusive imaging products and support provider for AP news photographers and video journalists around the world.

With journalists in nearly 250 locations in 100 countries, AP provides factual, compelling journalism in all formats, including 3,000 photos and 200 videos each day. The news agency has a distinguished history of powerful visual journalism, winning the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography — AP’s 54th Pulitzer and 32nd for photography — and garnering recognition from the Royal Television Society for excellence in video.

A wide variety of Sony’s imaging solutions products will begin delivery immediately, including the full-frame mirrorless Alpha™ cameras, 4K XDCAM video cameras and an assortment of Sony’s 57 E-mount lenses including G Master™ models.

“We are extremely honored to announce this collaboration with The Associated Press, an organization with an incredible history in journalism that continues to raise the bar for global news reporting and delivery,” said Neal Manowitz, deputy president for Imaging Products and Solutions Americas at Sony Electronics. “The Associated Press is a universally trusted brand for news information in the world. We are honored to equip AP’s journalists with our technology and support, giving them the opportunity to capture, transmit and deliver imagery in ways they never could before.”

“Sony’s history of innovation aligns well with AP’s, and with our vision for the future of visual journalism,” said Derl McCrudden, AP deputy managing editor for visual and digital journalism. “AP is committed to providing the best imagery to our member news organizations and customers across the globe. Adopting Sony’s cutting-edge equipment and technology allows us to do that, by enabling our photographers and video journalists to be faster and more flexible, ultimately creating better visual journalism.”

When the transition to Sony is complete, AP’s video journalists and photographers will for the first time be equipped with the same brand of cameras, allowing for seamless collaboration among the news agency’s journalists as they tell the world’s stories in whatever medium is right for the moment.

AP visual journalists will be able to share Sony’s cameras and lenses, as well as the images they capture, to produce a news report unhindered by technical limitations.

“The new mirrorless technology in Sony’s cameras allows for a completely silent operation, meaning our photojournalists can work in environments without interrupting the scene around them,” said AP Director of Photography J. David Ake. “This is a huge leap forward in photojournalism.”

In addition to delivery of product, AP and Sony will work together to improve workflow and efficiency of field operations, including testing of 5G capabilities.

Sony offers 5G through its Xperia™ product line, which uses technology from its cameras, professional monitors and audio devices.