Canon Announces Three Compact 4K Video Camcorders

Canon has announced the new XF405 4K UHD Camcorder, the XF400 UHD Video Camcorder and the VIXIA GX10 4K UHD Camcorder, a trio of devices with similar features and a large, 1” sensor. In a press briefing last week, the company described the design of the camcorders as being perfect for the ENG, wedding, sports and documentary videographers, thanks to the wide zoom range, 4K UHD recording capabilities and a range of new features.

The camcorders all feature the company’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF, an on-chip autofocus system found in many of the company’s pro cameras and video cameras, which gives the range of camcorders autofocus with subject tracking capabilities. The models all feature a new touch-panel LCD and a revised menu system that Canon said should be more intuitive for the user.

Two of the three units, the XF405 4K UHD and the XF400 4K UHD, are similar except for the video output functionality. The VIXIA GX10 is designed for the enthusiast, though still has the same sensor and AF system. All the units have a wide-ranging 14X optical zoom that gives the equivalent focal length of 25.5mm to 382.5mm (in 35mm film format), as well as digital zoom capabilities. The systems all provide image stabilization, and can be used with the company’s image-stabilized lenses.

The Canon XF405 4K UHD will ship with a $3,500 price; the XF400 4K UHD will carry a $3,000 price tag, and the VIXIA GX10 will be priced at $2,500.

Canon Launches Three New Compact and Lightweight 4K UHD Video Camcorders: The XF405, XF400 and VIXIA GX10

MELVILLE, N.Y., September 12, 2017 – Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced three new additions to the company’s video camcorder lineup: the XF405 4K UHD Video Camcorder, the XF400 4K UHD Video Camcorder and the VIXIA GX10 4K UHD Video Camcorder, three lightweight and compact video camcorders that feature 4K/60p video recording.

The Canon XF405 and XF400 4K UHD Video Camcorders are both ideal for applications like broadcast interviews, documentaries and weddings. Designed with advanced amateurs and hobbyists in mind, the VIXIA GX10 4K UHD Video Camcorder provides the same high- image quality as the Canon XF405 and XF400.

All three models feature a newly developed 15x optical zoom lens (35 mm film equivalent: 25.5mm–382.5mm), to support 4K recording, alongside a 1.0-inch CMOS sensor and Dual DIGIC DV 6 image-processing platform, to produce stunning 4K/60p recording across the entire zoom range. In addition, the compact and lightweight body designs measure approximately 5.3in (l) x 3.8in(h) x 8.4in(d) and weigh approximately 40.5oz, 40.3oz and 40.2oz for the XF405, XF400 and VIXIA GX10, respectively. The compact and lightweight nature of all three 4K UHD models provide great mobility when shooting such scenes as news reports and events.

All three camcorders provide users with fast, highly accurate focusing through intuitive touch-panel operations and feature Dual Pixel CMOS AF—a technology that offers smooth Auto Focus(AF) operation with high-tracking capabilities, making it ideal for shooting video.

Pricing and Availability

The Canon XF405 4K UHD video camcorder, the XF400 4K UHD video camcorder and the VIXIA GX10 4K UHD video camcorder are scheduled to be available in November 2017 for estimated retail prices of $3499.001, $2999.001 and $2499.00.1 respectively. For more information, please visit, usa.canon.com

