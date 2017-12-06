Canon CarePAK PLUS 13-Month Coverage Free

You can get more details on Canon CarePAK PLUS Accidental Damage Protection here, when the program was expanded to include data recovery.
Additionally, Canon has expanded the list of eligible products and now includes the EOS 6D Mark II, EOS 80D and EOS 77D cameras, and the EF 85mm F/1.4L IS USM lens. Here’s the complete list of eligible cameras and lenses, to date, from Canon:
Cameras
- EOS 1D X Mark II
- EOS 5D Mark IV
- EOS 5D Mark III
- EOS 5Ds
- EOS 5DsR
- EOS 6D
- EOS 7D Mark II
- EOS 6D Mark II
- EOS 80D
- EOS 77D
Lenses
- EF 17-40mm F/4L USM
- EF 100mm F/2.8L Macro IS USM
- EF 50mm F/1.2L USM
- EF 16-35mm F/2.8L II USM
- EF 16-35mm F/2.8L III USM
- EF 24-70mm F/2.8L II USM
- EF 85mm F/1.2L II USM
- EF 85mm F/1.4L IS USM
- EF 70-200mm F/2.8L IS II USM
- EF 100-400mm F/4.5-5.6L IS II USM
Canon is also offering an upgrade option as part of the holiday promotion. Purchase a 36-month CarePAK PLUS with a Canon camera purchase and immediately get 49 months coverage total plus Image Recovery. Here is Canon’s fine print on that promotion: Offer valid for eligible Canon Camera products only. Image Recovery benefit not available on 13 months free CarePAK PLUS unless eligible Canon Camera is purchased with 36-month CarePAK PLUS upgrade within 30 days of such purchase.
Get more information about the Canon CarePAK PLUS promotion at usa.canon.com/protection