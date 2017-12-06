Canon CarePAK PLUS 13-Month Coverage Free

Through January 6, 2018, purchase select Canon cameras and lenses, and get the Canon CarePAK PLUS accidental damage protection free for 13 months when you register the product within 30 days. The program protects gear beyond the standard warranty period, repairing the product to working condition or replacing it with an equivalent. And all services are performed by Canon factory technicians with genuine Canon parts only.

You can get more details on Canon CarePAK PLUS Accidental Damage Protection here, when the program was expanded to include data recovery.

Additionally, Canon has expanded the list of eligible products and now includes the EOS 6D Mark II, EOS 80D and EOS 77D cameras, and the EF 85mm F/1.4L IS USM lens. Here’s the complete list of eligible cameras and lenses, to date, from Canon:

Cameras

EOS 1D X Mark II

EOS 5D Mark IV

EOS 5D Mark III

EOS 5Ds

EOS 5DsR

EOS 6D

EOS 7D Mark II

EOS 6D Mark II

EOS 80D

EOS 77D

Lenses

EF 17-40mm F/4L USM

EF 100mm F/2.8L Macro IS USM

EF 50mm F/1.2L USM

EF 16-35mm F/2.8L II USM

EF 16-35mm F/2.8L III USM

EF 24-70mm F/2.8L II USM

EF 85mm F/1.2L II USM

EF 85mm F/1.4L IS USM

EF 70-200mm F/2.8L IS II USM

EF 100-400mm F/4.5-5.6L IS II USM

Canon is also offering an upgrade option as part of the holiday promotion. Purchase a 36-month CarePAK PLUS with a Canon camera purchase and immediately get 49 months coverage total plus Image Recovery. Here is Canon’s fine print on that promotion: Offer valid for eligible Canon Camera products only. Image Recovery benefit not available on 13 months free CarePAK PLUS unless eligible Canon Camera is purchased with 36-month CarePAK PLUS upgrade within 30 days of such purchase.

Get more information about the Canon CarePAK PLUS promotion at usa.canon.com/protection