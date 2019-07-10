Canon Claims New RF 24-240mm F4-6.3mm IS USM Lens Uses Dynamic Image Stabilization For Both Stills And Video

This week Canon announced its first 10x optical zoom compact and lightweight lens for its full-frame mirrorless cameras: the new RF 24-240mm F4-6.3mm IS USM lens for Canon’s R-series full-frame mirrorless cameras, including the Canon EOS R and the EOS RP.

There are several reasons the 24-240mm lens, unlike Canon’s other mirrorless RF lenses, is decidedly more suitable for entry-level or enthusiast photographers than it is for pros. For starters, the specs and features on the new lens aren’t all that robust. For instance, the maximum f/stop range runs from f/4 (at the wide-angle end of the zoom) to f/6.3 (at the tele of the zoom), which isn’t as fast as what you’ll find on the other RF lenses. Plus, all other RF lenses have been very pricey, well beyond what most consumers will pay for a lens. However, this lens, which will cost $899.99, is more in a consumer’s or enthusiast’s target range.

Types of Image Stabilization

However, it will be interesting to see how the lens’s image-stabilization system, which Canon calls Dynamic IS, works. It’s not a new type of IS for Canon—but it does appear to be used in a new way.

But before I discuss more about Canon’s Dynamic IS, let’s look at what the three main types of image stabilization are.

In general, a lens or camera will use one of three types of IS—or, a combination of the three—to stabilize photos and video footage. (You should note that, in the past, many cameras, action cams and camcorders, might use one type of IS for shooting photos and another type, or none at all, when capturing video footage.) The three main types of image stabilization are as follows:

Optical IS, which includes a stabilizer inside the camera lens;

Mechanical IS, which is also known as in-body IS (or IBIS), which actually shifts the image sensor itself to counteract jitter or movement;

And Electronic IS, or Digital IS, which employs software to reduce shake (although to do so, it may degrade images quality or crop the image).

Canon’s Dynamic IS

In the past, Canon’s “Dynamic IS” has been using in cameras, lenses and other devices for video only. For example, when Canon described how Dynamic IS is used for the EF-S 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM, a DSLR lens introduced in 2012, it only refers to how it reduced jitter in video or movies, not in shooting photos.

But in Canon’s recently press release (see below), Canon writes that this feature will be used for both stills and video. According to the press release, “this is the first Canon lens designed for full-frame cameras to feature Dynamic IS and utilizes a CIPA-standard, five-stop image stabilization system. The five-stop IS allows photographers to capture images and record videos with minimal shake, even during nighttime sightseeing or in dimly lit indoor events, without the need of a tripod.”

In my estimation, it appears this type of IS is a combination of Optical IS and Electronic IS. However, we’ll have a better idea once we get the lens in and test is, and also compare how Dynamic IS affects photos and if it differs from how it’s used in video.

Other Features, Pricing And Availability

Other features on this lens include:

A minimum focusing distance of 1.64 feet (at wide-angle end of the zoom) and 2.56 feet (at the telephoto-angle end of the zoom

Maximum magnification of 0.26x at telephoto

An approximate weight of 750 grams/26.4 ounces

21 lens elements in 15 groups, with one Aspheric and Two UD Lenses

12-pin communication system

The new Canon RF 24-240mm F4-6.3mm IS USM lens is scheduled to be available September 2019 for an estimated retail price of $899.99. Canon will also offer a new EOS RP kit that includes the RF-24-240mm for an estimated retail price of $2199. For additional information, see the press release below or visit, usa.canon.com.

MELVILLE, NY, July 8, 2019 – Introducing the next travel companion for photographers, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced the sixth lens in the RF family, the RF 24-240mm F4-6.3 IS USM telephoto zoom lens. As the first telephoto zoom lens designed for EOS R and EOS RP full-frame mirrorless cameras, the compact and lightweight 10x zoom RF 24-240mm provides photographers high-quality images and video capture at a budget-friendly price point.

“Providing photographers of all skill levels with the invaluable tools to help capture and create the images they desire has been and will continue to be a paramount goal for Canon,” said Kazuto Ogawa, president and chief operating officer, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “The new RF 24-240mm is an excellent option as an all-around travel lens that provides attractive features for a wide variety of image capture.”

The RF 24-240mm F4-6.3 IS USM lens is equipped with Nano USM, providing users quick, high-speed and precision auto focus (AF) when shooting video and capturing still images. With the powerful Nano USM, this lens allows photographers and videographers full time manual focusing making possible the fine tuning and adjusting of focus while in AF mode. This is the first Canon lens designed for full-frame cameras to feature Dynamic IS and utilizes a CIPA-standard, five-stop image stabilization system. The five-stop IS allows photographers to capture images and record videos with minimal shake, even during nighttime sightseeing or in dimly lit indoor events, without the need of a tripod.

When paired with the recently announced EOS RP full-frame mirrorless camera, the compact and lightweight portability of the RF 24-240mm rivals that of a Canon APS-C camera system with a comparable EF-S lens. The RF 24-240mm and EOS RP kitted together are only slightly heavier and longer than the EOS Rebel T7i when it is kitted with the EF-S 18-200mm f/3.5-5.6 IS. The diminished form factor of the new lens and EOS RP together, as compared to other full-frame mirrorless camera systems using a similar focal-length telephoto zoom lens, make the lens and camera the ideal kit for travelers who are constantly on the go.

