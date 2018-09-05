Canon Debuts Full-Frame Mirrorless System

Just a couple weeks after Nikon announced its new full-frame mirrorless system in New York, we joined Canon in Maui for the unveiling of its first full-frame mirrorless system, the EOS R. Canon may be the last of the major camera manufacturers to join the mirrorless party, but they certainly went the extra mile in its development.

Our sister publication Outdoor Photographer has been hands-on with the camera and has all the details about it, as well as the new RF lens mount, lenses and adapters. Learn more about the camera, check out sample images and see updates throughout the week here.