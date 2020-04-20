Canon EOS R5 Will Include Powerful 8K Video Features

The Canon EOS R5 full-frame mirrorless camera

Today, Canon announced some exciting development news about its upcoming high-end EOS R5 full-frame mirrorless camera: For starters, the EOS R5 will capture 8K video. And as Editor William Brawley of Imaging Resource writes in his news story on the new camera, “And boy, oh boy, if you are serious about shooting video—and perhaps don’t want or need to jump all the way up to a Cinema EOS camera—the new Canon EOS R5 looks like it’ll be an absolute beast of a camera for shooting video!”

According to Canon’s press announcement, the EOS R5 (technically still in development) will ship with the following 8K-video recording capabilities, in-camera image stabilization (IBIS) and more:

8K RAW internal video recording up to 29.97 fps.

8K internal video recording up to 29.97 fps in 4:2:2 10-bit Canon Log (H.265)/4:2:2 10-bit HDR PQ (H.265).

4K internal video recording up to 119.88 fps in 4:2:2 10-bit Canon Log (H.265)/4:2:2 10-bit HDR PQ (H.265). 4K external recording is also available up to 59.94 fps.

No crop 8K and 4K video capture using the full-width of the sensor.

Dual Pixel CMOS AF available in all 8K and 4K recording modes.

What Imaging Resource points out is that “the new sensor and processor, as well as the camera’s construction, must allow for very efficient processing performance as well as good heat dissipation in order for it to offer such high-resolution and high bitrate video recording capabilities.”

For additional perspective on this news, check out Imaging Resource’s story on the Canon EOS R5 development announcement, or read the press release below.

Learn more about the Canon EOS R5 at B&H.

[[ press release ]]

THE EXCITEMENT BUILDS: CANON ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL IN-DEMAND SPECIFICATIONS OF THE EOS R5 FULL-FRAME MIRRORLESS CAMERA

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 20, 2020 – Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today is sharing additional specifications of the highly anticipated Canon EOS R5 full-frame mirrorless camera currently in development. The newly released information divulges further details on the 8K video recording capability, IBIS and more.

Newly Announced Details of The Canon EOS R5 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera include:

No crop 8K and 4K video capture using the full-width of the sensor (when in 8K RAW, 8K/4K DCI modes).

Canon Log available in 8K and 4K internal recording modes.

A Canon first, the EOS R5 will feature 5-axis In-Body Image Stabilization, which works in conjunction with Optical IS equipped with many of the RF and EF lenses.

Dual-card slots: 1x CFexpress and 1x SD UHS-II.

To learn more about the Canon EOS R5 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera and the additional information announced, please visit, usa.canon.com/EOSR5