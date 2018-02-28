Canon Expands Entry-Level Offerings With EOS M50 And EOS Rebel T7

Beginners who are looking into upgrading from their smartphone cameras to entry-level interchangeable-lens cameras have two new outstanding options to consider. Canon has recently expanded its lineup of digital cameras with the EOS M50 and the EOS Rebel T7.

The EOS M50 Interchangeable Lens Camera is the first in the EOS M-series to come with 4K video recording, or four times the size of full HD 1080. This all-around entry-level camera is equipped with improved Dual Pixel CMOS AF and a 24.1MP APS-C CMOS sensor, which reduces noise and enables high definition in low-light shooting conditions.

The EOS Rebel T7, meanwhile, is the latest member of the highly successful EOS Rebel entry-level DSLR cameras. It comes with an upgraded 24.1 CMOS sensor for high-resolution images, a nine-point autofocus system, 3.0 frames per second continuous shooting capability and built-in Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity.

The Canon EOS M50 and EOS Rebel T7 are scheduled to be available in April 2018.

See the press release below.

Want To Up Your Photography Game? Next Generation of EOS Cameras from Canon Bring Image Quality Up A Notch

New Additions to the Canon EOS Family include EOS M50 and EOS Rebel T7

MELVILLE, N.Y., February 25, 2018 – Upgrading from a smartphone camera to an entry-level interchangeable lens camera (ILC) can be considered to some people a daunting task. Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, supports those looking to advance their skills by continuously developing and evolving its gear. Today, the company announced their latest additions to its all-encompassing lineup of digital cameras: the EOS M50 Interchangeable Lens Camera, the first Canon EOS M-series camera with 4K video recording which is four-times the size of full HD 1080, and the EOS Rebel T7, the latest addition to the wildly popular EOS Rebel line of entry-level DSLR Cameras, with an upgraded CMOS sensor to deliver sharp, high-resolution images to capture life’s key moments. For photographers actively seeking to upgrade their skills, the EOS M50 is an all-around, entry-level camera with an extensive list of user-friendly features that encourages users to broaden their creative visions. Providing improved Dual Pixel CMOS AF, a 24.1MP APS-C CMOS sensor resulting in less noise and high definition in low-light situations, and the capability of recording 4K video, the EOS M50 will capture crisp, photographic expressions in various situations. “Our core goal when developing new entry-level interchangeable lens cameras for our consumers is to meld high-quality features and usability together. In listening to our customers, we believe we have achieved this goal with both the EOS M50 and EOS Rebel T7, ” said Yuichi Ishizuka, president and COO, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “With enhanced features for photographers of all skill levels to enjoy, both cameras demonstrate Canon’s commitment to developing and manufacturing best-in-class quality imaging solutions.”

Additional features of the EOS M50 include: New DIGIC 8 Image Processor

HD 120p High-frame video rate

Built-in OLED Electronic Viewfinder with Touch and Drag Autofocus

Vari-Angle LCD touchscreen

Wi-Fi*, NFC** and Bluetooth connectivity***

Automatic image transfer to compatible devices while shooting*

New Silent Mode

The EOS Rebel T7 DSLR camera, featuring an upgraded CMOS sensor of 24.1 megapixel resolution, is the successor to the EOS Rebel T6. Offering easy sharing of high-quality photos and videos on social media sites, the EOS Rebel T7 provides continuous shooting up to 3.0 frames per second (fps), a nine-point autofocus system and a three-inch LCD monitor, offering users a multitude of options to capture and share life’s important moments.

Additional features of the EOS Rebel T7 include:

Built-In Wi-Fi* and NFC** connectivity

Scene Intelligent Auto Mode

Optical View Finder