Canon Introduces EOS 90D DSLR, EOS M6 Mark II And Two RF lenses

Today, Canon announced two new cameras targeted at enthusiast photographers and advanced amateurs: the EOS 90D DSLR and Canon EOS M6 Mark II compact mirrorless camera. What’s intriguing is that both new models share some significant technical specs, including:

a 32.5-megapixel CMOS (APS-C-sized) image sensor

Canon’s DIGIC 8 image processor

the ability to record 4K UHD (up to 30p) and 1080p FHD (up to 120p) video with no crop

Dual-Pixel CMOS AF in Live View, with 5,481 manually selectable iAF positions

Electronic shutter with a minimum of up to 1/16,000th

Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technology.

According to Canon, “The EOS 90D DSLR camera is ideal for the advanced-amateur photographer who values the look-and-feel of the DSLR body and benefits such as an optical viewfinder, 3.0-inch vari-angle touch screen LCD, addition of the multi-controller and a shutter button feel of professional EOS cameras.” Canon also claims the 90D can fire off 10 frames per second. It comes with a 45-point all-cross type AF system, 100 percent viewfinder coverage and now supports up to 27 points in f/8 metering. According to the company, the “new AE sensor boasts an impressive 220,000 pixels and utilizes EOS iTR AF (face priority) detection…. for the detection and tracking of faces in various environments and shooting situations while using the viewfinder.”

Canon says that the EOS M6 Mark II is capable of shooting “up to 14fps with AF and AE tracking as well as capturing a remarkable 30fps when using RAW Burst Mode with pre-shooting capabilities. The camera also features touch-and-drag AF when using the optional EVF-DC2 electronic viewfinder.” According to the company, EOS M6 Mark II also includes Canon’s Dual Pixel AF with Eye AF Servo “to help ensure images are in sharp focus and a 3.0-inch, touch-panel LCD screen with tilt-option to help ensure a user’s portrait or selfie game is and stays on point.”

The EOS 90D will ship in mid-September 2019 and be available in several configurations: Body-only for $1199, as a kit with the EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM lens for $1349 or as a kit with the EF-S 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 IS USM lens for $1599. The EOS M6 Mark II will ship in late September 2019, in both black and silver, Body-only for $849.99, as a kit with the EF-M 15-45mm f3.5-6.3 IS STM and EVF-DC2 kit for $1099 or as a kit with the EF-M 18-150mm f3.5-6.3 IS STM and EVF-DC2 kit for $1349.00.

Additionally, it unveiled two new lenses for its RF full-frame mirrorless system: RF15-35mm F2.8 L IS USM and RF24-70mm F2.8 L IS USM.

Canon says that the RF15-35mm F2.8 L IS lens has an ultra-wide zoom range and is its first F2.8 wide zoom lens “equipped with IS for full-frame with a CIPA standard of five stops.” Also, the total size of the lens is equivalent to the existing EF lens, but allows for IS, wider field of view and the control ring indicative of the RF lenses.

Canon’s RF24-70mm F2.8 L IS USM lens was “created for a wide range of shooting scenarios from street scene snapshots to movie shooting.” Like the RF15-35mm lens, this lens is equivalent to the size of the EF counterpart but with image stabilization. It also has a high-speed and high-precision Nano USM motor for accurate, silent focus operation for stills and moving shooting, according to Canon.

Both the Canon RF15-35mm F2.8 L IS USM and RF24-70mm F2.8 L IS USM lenses are to be available in late September 2019 for $2,29

For more information, see the press releases below

Two Cameras, Two Ways: Canon U.S.A. Announces a Pair of High-Speed Advanced Amateur ILC Cameras, The EOS 90D and EOS M6 Mark II

Both Cameras Feature a 32.5 Megapixel APS-C CMOS Sensor, High-Speed Continuous Shooting, Dual Pixel CMOS AF and Uncropped 4K UHD Video Recording Capability

MELVILLE, NY, August 28, 2019 – It is often said that in life, having two options is generally considered a good thing. Today, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, introduced two advanced amateur ILC cameras, the EOS 90D and EOS M6 Mark II. These two models usher in the next generation of Canon APS-C sensor cameras and share many similar characteristics, while also being uniquely different at the same time. Both cameras are designed to fit the needs and preferences of a variety of photographers taking into account their skill level and subject matter.

“As camera technology continues to evolve, we find ourselves in a constant state of innovating and challenging the status quo to meet the various desires of our end-users,” said Kazuto Ogawa, president and chief operating officer, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “With the introduction of these cameras, Canon is reaffirming its continued commitment to a broad range of photographers by offering them the digital imaging tools required to meet their needs.”

The EOS 90D and EOS M6 Mark II include many core features that are identical and hold true to Canon’s imaging excellence. These features include:

The Performance DSLR Way: The EOS 90D

The EOS 90D DSLR camera is ideal for the advanced-amateur photographer who values the look-and-feel of the DSLR body and benefits such as an optical viewfinder, 3.0-inch vari-angle touch screen LCD, addition of the multi-controller and a shutter button feel of professional EOS cameras. Now capable of shooting up to 10 frames-per-second (fps), a drastic increase from the 7.0 fps with the EOS 80D, users can capture all of the action on the sidelines of a football game or wildlife while on safari. Assisting in a photographers’ ability to capture the action is the 45-point all-cross type AF system, 100 percent viewfinder coverage and now supports up to 27 points in f/8 metering. In addition, the new AE sensor boasts an impressive 220,000 pixels and utilizes EOS iTR AF (face priority) detection. Together, these two features allow for the detection and tracking of faces in various environments and shooting situations while using the viewfinder.

The Compact-and-Lightweight Way: The EOS M6 Mark II

Bringing the controls and functionality of a Canon EOS DSLR into a compact mirrorless camera, the EOS M6 Mark II is destined to wow advanced-amateur photographers. With its enhanced usability, the EOS M6 Mark II is capable of shooting up to 14fps with AF and AE tracking as well as capturing a remarkable 30fps when using RAW Burst Mode with pre-shooting capabilities. The camera also features touch-and-drag AF when using the optional EVF-DC2 electronic viewfinderiv. A popular and notable benefit of Canon mirrorless cameras allows photographers to select AF positions with the touch of a finger. The EOS M6 Mark II also includes Canon’s Dual Pixel AF with Eye AF Servo to help ensure images are in sharp focus and a 3.0-inch, touch-panel LCD screen with tilt-option to help ensure a user’s portrait or selfie game is and stays on point.

Pricing and Availability

The Canon EOS 90D is scheduled to be available mid-September 2019 for an estimated retail price of $1199.00 for body only, $1349.00 for EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM kit and $1599.00 for EF-S 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 IS USM kit*. The EOS M6 Mark II is scheduled to be available late September 2019 in both black and silver for an estimated retail price of $849.99 for body only, $1099.00 for EF-M 15-45mm f3.5-6.3 IS STM and EVF-DC2 kit and $1349.00 for EF-M 18-150mm f3.5-6.3 IS STM and EVF-DC2 kit*. For additional information, please visit,usa.canon.com.

New Canon RF Mount Lenses Bring Optical Excellence to Pro and Advanced Amateur Photographers

RF15-35mm F2.8 L IS USM and RF24-70mm F2.8 L IS USM Lenses Further Cement the Company’s Commitment to the EOS R Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera System

MELVILLE, NY, August 28, 2019 – The time has come and the wave of momentous advancements in the world of the EOS R full-frame mirrorless camera system continues as Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced the introduction of the RF15-35mm F2.8 L IS USM and RF24-70mm F2.8 L IS USM lenses. With their large, bright F2.8 aperture, a zoom range that covers a wide range of shooting scenes and image stabilization (IS), as well as Nano USM – these lenses are sure to become workhorse lenses for professional and advanced amateur photographers.

“As the emergence of mirrorless cameras continue accelerating the market and with Canon’s deeply rooted heritage in optics, we are excited to expand the lens offerings and acquiesce the needs of EOS R users,” said Kazuto Ogawa, president and chief operating officer, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “The technical improvements and features within these new RF lenses are needed to drive the market forward.”

RF15-35mm F2.8 L IS USM

As Canon’s first F2.8 wide zoom lens equipped with IS for full-frame with a CIPA standard of five stops, the RF15-35mm F2.8 L IS USM lens is furnished with edge-to-edge sharpness throughout the zoom range to capture clear images with high image clarity from the center of the image throughout the entire focal range. Speaking of focal range, the RF15-35mm is an ultra wide range that allows for broader photographic expression with more emphasis on perspective. Other components include:

High Image quality has been achieved due to the large diameter mount and shorter back focus of the EOS R system.

Total size of the lens is equivalent to the existing EF lens, but allows for IS, wider field of view and the control ring indicative of the RF lenses.

Drip and dust resistant and ideal for landscape, architecture, nature, sports and portrait photography needs.

RF24-70mm F2.8 L IS USM

Created for a wide range of shooting scenarios from street scene snapshots to movie shooting, the RF24-70mm F2.8 L IS USM lens remains portable while equipped with IS. Other components include:

Equivalent to the size of the EF counterpart but with Image Stabilization.

High speed and high precision Nano USM motor for accurate, silent focus operation for stills and moving shooting.

Takes moving shooting into account with focus breathing suppression during manual focus operation, sensitivity setting during MF operation, usage of the focus ring is adjustable and customization of the control ring to assign aperture, shutter speed, ISO speed and exposure compensation as desired.

Free Firmware Update

In addition, a new, free downloadable firmware update will be released in late September for the EOS R system. Those interested can download the update for their respective system via the EOS R and EOS RP support pages. The update will improve three main functions:

Eye detection AF

AF frame display delay

Subject identification

The firmware update aims to add detection of the subject’s eye when the subject is at a distance, improve overall AF frame tracking for moving subjects, as well as improve initial subject recognition and start tracking when subjects are at a distance.

Pricing and Availability

The Canon RF15-35mm F2.8 L IS USM and RF24-70mm F2.8 L IS USM lenses are both scheduled to be available in late September 2019 for an estimated retail price of $2,299.00* each. To complete the trinity of F2.8 lenses, the RF70-200mm F2.8 L IS USM lens is scheduled to be shipping within the second half of 2019 – stay tuned! For additional information, please visit, usa.canon.com.