Canon Introduces Second Full-Frame R-Series Mirrorless Camera, EOS RP, And Announces Details On Development Of RF-Mount Lenses

At a recent NDA-camera product briefing in New Orleans, Canon discussed a number of details of an announcement of a new full-frame mirrorless EOS camera that it made public today: The new 26.2-megapixel Canon EOS RP, which the company says is “designed for photographers looking to step up from Canon’s APS-C cameras” and into the world of full-frame mirrorless photography.

Of course, the news not only revealed the company’s commitment to the new full-frame mirrorless format, but also fueled speculation over the fate of Canon’s DSLR and compatible lenses system.

Canon’s New R-series Camera: The Full-Frame Mirrorless EOS RP

One of the most conspicuous differences of the new R-series camera is that it’s quite compact and lightweight: It weighs 1.07 pounds and measures 5.22 in. x 3.35 in x 2.76 in. Being a R-series camera, the EOS RP is not just compatible with the RF series of lenses, but is also “compatible with the existing collection of Canon’s EF and EF-S lenses with the use of one of three optional RF EOS-R Mount Adapters,” says Canon.

But what will catch the eyes of many photographers will be the price point: The EOS RP will retail for just $1299 (body only) and will also be sold as a body-and-lens kit with the RF 24-105mm F4 L IS USM lens for $2399.00. Canon says the camera body and kits will be available in this March.

Additionally, Canon stressed that the new EOS RP was going to be “easy to use,” with an improved user interface and controls, and “easy to share,” since it included wireless features. Canon also emphasized that this Canon would be very customizable, and includes advanced bracketing features, to give you the ability to use focus-stacking capabilities in your workflow. However, some features seemed underwhelming, such as the 5 frames-per-second and 3 fps with AF burst mode.

The EOS RP’s other features include:

Canon’s DIGIC 8 image processor

Dual Pixel CMOS Auto Focus (AF) with 4,779 manually selectable AF points

AF sensitivity in low light in as little as Exposure Value (EV) -5 (with f/1.2 lenses)

The ability to automatically detect faces and focus on the eye of the subject (when using eye-detection AF)

The ability to accept one of three optional mount adapters (which makes the RP compatible many Canon DSLR lenses, including EF, EF-S, TS-E and MP-E lenses).

a Visual Guide mode

a built-in 2.36 million-dot electronic viewfinder (plus with touch-and-drag AF)

a swiveling touchscreen LCD

the ability to shoot 4K UHD-resolution video (24p) and full HD-resolution video (60p)

an ISO range of 100-25,600 (expandable up to ISO of 102,400

During this event, Canon also allowed the attendees to get a hands-on look at the new EOS full-frame mirrorless camera, which is pretty small for a full-frame camera. Overall, I was impressed with its performance of still photos. I also liked its lightweight and compact design. See below for some of my sample images.

At one point during the presentations, one Canon product managers also noted that a professional high-end full-frame model is in the works and coming soon. No further information was given regarding that model and exactly what type of system camera it might turn out to be. We’ll have to wait until a later date for more news on this camera.

Roadmap For Canon RF-series Lenses

Additionally, at this event, Canon indicated that due to significant growth of the full-frame mirrorless market, the company would ramp up production of newer lenses for the RF-series mount, and presented a roadmap of its new system lenses. The company also noted that it is presently developing six new lenses (that it cryptically noted will be available at some time during 2019) including:

RF 85mm F1.2 L USM

RF 85mm F1.2 L USM DS

RF 24-70mm F2.8 L IS USM

RF 15-35mm F2.8 L IS USM

RF 70-200mm F2.8 L IS USM

RF 24-240mm F4-6.3 IS USM

Hands-on with the EOS RP

Overall, I was comfortable using the new full-frame EOS RP. I felt the interface and the physical controls worked quite well. I also found the EVF and the LCD worked very well. Here’s a few images I took during my trip to New Orleans.

For more info on the camera and the lenses, see the press releases below:

