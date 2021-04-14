Canon Intros Three RF Lenses: 100mm F/2.8 Macro, 400mm F/2.8 and 600mm F/4

Canon introduced three new RF lenses this morning: the Canon RF100mm F2.8 L Macro IS USM, RF400mm F2.8 L IS USM and RF600mm F4 L IS USM. The Canon lens announcement coincided with news the company is developing a new pro full-frame mirrorless camera called the EOS R3.

Here’s a rundown of what we know about the new RF lenses, which are designed to pair with the forthcoming Canon R3.

Canon RF100mm F2.8 L Macro IS USM

According to Canon, the RF100mm F2.8 L Macro IS USM lens is not only the company’s first RF lens designed specifically for macro photography, it’s also the world first medium telephoto macro lens with maximum magnification of 1.4x

“The new lens, designed for both advanced photo enthusiasts and professionals, takes macro photography expression to the next level with the introduction of a spherical aberration (SA) control ring,” Canon said.

“The SA control ring allows users to change the character and appearance of the bokeh and obtain a softer focus effect with a simple turning of the ring to the desired result. ”

Additional features of the Canon RF100mm F2.8L Macro IS USM include:

Optical Image Stabilizer with up to five stops of shake correction.

When combined with a camera featuring In-Body Image Stabilizer, up to eight stops of shake correction is possible with coordinated operation of Optical and In-Body Image Stabilizer.

Hybrid IS helps to compensate for angular and shift camera shake during macro shooting.

High-speed, smooth and quiet auto focus with dual nano USM.

Customizable control ring that allows photographers to adjust exposure compensation, shutter speed, aperture or ISO.

Rugged Canon L-series dust and water-resistant design.

Canon RF400mm F2.8L IS USM and Canon RF600mm F4L IS USM

According to Canon, the RF400mm F2.8L IS USM and Canon RF600mm F4L IS USM “are both designed to be optically identical to their EF counterparts.” The RF400mm and RF600mm weigh in at 6.37 and 6.81 pounds with a minimum focusing distance of 8.2 and 13.8 feet, respectively.

Designed for a variety of shooting situations, including sports, aviation, trains, automotive, and wildlife, such as birding.

Optical Image Stabilization with up to 5.5 stops f shake correction. Including three IS Operation Modes — still subjects, panning, and irregular movement.

Proprietary Canon lens coatings, Super Spectra Coating (SSC), and Air Sphere Coating (ASC) help minimize ghosting and flaring. Lens placement and coatings are optimized to provide users with clear, high-contrast images even when there is a bright light source.

Lenses include fluorite and super UD lens elements arranged in such a way to help correct chromatic aberration and make the models more compact. Like the latest Canon EF400mm f/2.8L IS III USM and EF600mm f/4L IS III USM lenses, released in the fall of 2018, weight on these RF-series super-telephotos has been significantly reduced vs. previous-generation Canon super tele designs.

Compatible with Canon RF 1.4x and 2x extenders, and feature a customizable electronic focus ring, with manual focus capability during SERVO AF.

A nine-blade circular aperture provides users beautiful bokeh and ideally blurred backgrounds when the aperture is stopped down.

For added convenience when on a shoot, two focus presets are available. Users can instantly return to one of two memorized focus distances.

Rugged Canon L-series dust and water-resistant design with vibration and shock resistance. The front element has been dressed with a fluorine coating for easy cleaning.

Infrared reflective pigments with high reflectance and titanium oxide lens barrel coating with silica provide excellent UV weather resistance and heat reduction.

Canon RF Lenses Pricing and Availability

The Canon RF100mm F2.8 L Macro IS USM, Canon RF400mm F2.8 L IS USM and Canon RF600mm F4L IS USM are scheduled to be available in July 2021 for an estimated retail price of $1,399, $11,999 and $12,999, respectively