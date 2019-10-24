Canon Makes Development Announcement of EOS-1D X Mark III And Introduces Two Lenses

Earlier today, Canon made several product announcements. The most significant for pro photographers and content creators was the news that Canon is developing an update to its flagship pro DSLR: The new model is the Canon EOS-1D X Mark III DSLR, which is the successor to the EOS-1D X Mark II, introduced in early 2016.

Because this is a development announcement, Canon couldn’t provide all the features and tech spcs for the new 1D X Mark III, but they did deliver a pretty impressive list of features.

Canon said the new flagship would have vastly superior performance to the previous version, shooting up to 16 frames per second (with AF/AE tracking) and a RAW max buffer that will be five times faster than the 1D X Mark II. Also, Canon said the new AF algorithms will be improved using artificial intelligence-like technologies. The camera will also have a wider dynamic range than its predecessor. Additionally, Canon said when using the optical viewfinder the camera will use a new autofocus sensor, with approximately 28 times the resolution in the center of the EOS-1D X Mark II.

Other features include:

Support for an all new, Canon-developed, CMOS sensor and DIGIC processor, that will deliver greater image quality, at even higher ISOs, with the ability to capture stills in 10-bit using the HEIF (High Efficiency Image File) file format.

Canon says the new DSLR will shoot 4K videos including 4K60p with 10-bit 4:2:2 Canon Log internal recording.

Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth low-energy connectivity in addition to GPS technology.

A magnesium alloy body, illuminated buttons, weather-sealing throughout the body and dramatically improved battery life – with the same LP-E19 – will allow professionals to shoot for longer periods of time, without having to change batteries, helping reduce the chance of missing a shot.

Canon also said it was developing a higher class of EOS R mirrorless cameras, which will take advantage of various tedchnologies, like the R-systems built-in images stabilization.

Today, Canon also introduced two new lenses, the , Canon RF 70-200MM F2.8L IS USM Lens and the RF 85MM F1.2L USM DS

Here’s a short list of some of the features and specs on the Canon RF 70-200MM F2.8L IS USM zoom lens:

Has an f/2.8 aperture across the zoom range

It’s 27 percent shorter and 28 percent lighter than its EF counterpart

It features two Nano USM motors providing an even greater level of high-speed autofocus for still image shooting and quiet and smooth autofocus for video shooting.

Includes a floating focus control that drives the two lens groups individually

Customizable control ring that allows photographers to adjust exposure compensation, shutter speed, aperture or ISO

17 lens elements in 13 groups including two aspherical lenses, one super UD lens and four UD lenses, that help to reduce chromatic aberration

its optical image stabilizer should provide five stops of compensation

And here’s a short list of some of the features and specs on the Canon RF 85mm F1.2L USM DS:

Includes a DS coating that is a vapor-deposited coating technology that is applied to the front and rear surfaces of a specific lens element inside the lens, to provide enhance bokeh or beautifully blurred backgrounds.

Has a bright f/1.2 aperture

Minimum focusing distance of 2.79 feet

A customizable control ring that allows photographers to adjust exposure compensation, shutter speed, aperture or ISO

Includes one aspheric lens and one UD Lens, along with BR optics that help to reduce chromatic aberration

There were no availability dates for the new EOS-1D X Mark III DSLR. For the two lenses, Canon said the RF 70-200mm F2.8L IS USM and RF 85mm F1.2L USM DS lenses are scheduled to be available late November 2019 and December 2019, respectively, for an estimated retail price of $2,699 and $2,999 respectively.

