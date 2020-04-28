Canon Offers Free Solution To Use Canon Cameras As Webcams

These days, it seems the whole world has gone virtual as so many of us are now connecting with our coworkers and colleagues as well as family and friend via virtual meetings, WebEx or Zoom sessions and hangouts.

However, not every laptop comes with a webcam that has top notch optics to provide you with the best quality you’re looking for. It’s why Canon has just come out with a solution—EOS Webcam Utility Beta software—that gives you the ability to use either your Canon EOS Interchangeable Lens Camera (ILC) or Canon PowerShot point-and-shoot as a webcam. All you need is the utility software and a USB cable. (We suggest you remember to wear pants!)

You can download the beta software here.

This YouTube video from Canon walks you through the process of getting everything set up:

For more info, see the press release below:

NEW CANON U.S.A., INC. SOFTWARE SOLUTION ALLOWS SELECT EOS INTERCHANGEABLE LENS CAMERAS TO FUNCTION AS HIGH-QUALITY USB WEBCAM*

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 28, 2020 –– As virtual meetings and gatherings become the new norm, you don’t want to be caught in the dark with a low-quality webcam. Fortunately, a new solution – EOS Webcam Utility Beta software** — was unveiled today by Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, for select EOS Interchangeable Lens Cameras (ILC) and PowerShot cameras. To help bring you into the light, this beta version solution converts your compatible EOS ILC and PowerShot camera through a simple USB connection into a webcam. Built by Canon software developers, this beta version software helps consumers to improve their video appearance while using popular video conferencing applications in the market, delivering clarity and high-image quality.

The EOS Webcam Utility Beta software solution requires one single USB plug (which may need to be purchased separately) to connect the camera to a Windows* operating systems computer. Once the software is downloaded and the camera is configured within a video conferencing application, the user will be ready to go.

“In unprecedented times, it’s imperative for Canon to provide our customers with useful, simple and accessible solutions to assist them in whatever imaging needs they have,” said Tatsuro “Tony” Kano, executive vice president of the Canon U.S.A., Inc. Imaging Technologies & Communications Group. “Our goal is that the EOS Webcam Utility Beta software can help reduce some of the remote workday stress for employees who are tasked with video conferencing and virtual meetings.”

To learn more, including whether your Canon EOS ILC or PowerShot camera is compatible, and to download the EOS Webcam Utility Beta software, visitCanon.us/livestream.

If you’d like to ask questions or provide feedback pertaining to the EOS Webcam Utility Beta software, please visit our forum, Canon.us/forum-eoswebcamutility.