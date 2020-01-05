Canon Officially Announces 20.1-Megapixel EOS-1D X Mark III DSLR

Canon’s new 20.1-Megapixel EOS-1D X Mark III DSLR with the EF 24-70mm f/2.8 L II USM zoom

Last October, Canon made a development announcement of its new flagship DSLR, the EOS-1D X Mark III, which provided some details, but didn’t give us the complete picture of the new model. But early this past January, Canon officially launched the Canon EOS-1D X Mark III, which should currently be available for $6,499 (body only). That launch included the specs and features photographers had been looking for.

The new flagship has a lot of impressive capabilities, but one spec might disappoint some photographers: The new camera comes with only a 20.1 megapixel CMOS imaging sensor, a smidge smaller than its predecessor, the EOS-1D X Mark II, which had 20.2 megapixels. Some photographers may have been hoping for at least a 24-megapixel sensor. Plus, there are several high-end mirrorless models that have higher megapixel counts, like the Sony A7R IV full-frame mirrorless camera (61-megapixels).

However, Canon emphasized during the product press briefing that the new DSLR has many improvements to many of its systems, including the autofocus, processing, algorithm, communication systems and, not surprisingly, its image sensor, or more accurately, the imaging system.

In fact, Canon said it had included three “newly developed” elements in its imaging system—a 20.1-megapixel CMOS sensor, a 16-point lowpass filter that will provide “improved sense of resolution” and its Digic X processor for better sharpness and noise reduction. We’ll see if this translates into a significant increase in image quality when we get a chance to test the camera.

In terms of processing, Canon claims the new model is about 3 times faster than its predecessor. Canon also said the 1D X Mark III is capable of HDR PQ HEIF 10-bit recording, which Canon says is a high efficiency file format that provides bright images, smoother gradations and vivid colors in highlights.

Canon believes videographers and cinematographers will be enticed with the video quality and versatility of the new flagship. For example, it will include 4K-resolution at 60 fps, both uncropped and cropped as well as Canon Log 4K 10-bit 4:2:2 and 5.5K RAW (both using in-camera recording). However, some will be disappointed to see that in all 4K video modes as well as 5.5K RAW and at Full HD at 119.90 fps, autofocus does not function.

Here’s a brief list of other claims, capabilities and features:

The new Digic X image processor has an ISO range of ISO 100-ISO 102,400, which can be expanded to ISO 50- ISO 819,200 (for still images).

The new 191-point AF system can track a subject’s head and face using what Canon calls deep learning technologies.

The camera uses Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS autofocus system, which the company says provides “fast and accurate auto focus using up to 3869 Manual AF positions (depending on settings, modes or attached lens) and up to 525 automatic positions.”

It’s increased its burst mode: You can shoot high-speed continuous shooting up to 16 frames per second or up to 20 fps in live-view mode using the electronic shutter with AF/AE tracking.

Canon also designed on-camera controls with rear-illumination buttons for easier operation.

Additionally, Canon announced a new wireless file transmitter, WFT-E9, which will cost $649 and be compatible with the new DLSR and also be available now.

For more, visit Canon’s website: usa.canon.com