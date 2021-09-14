Canon Officially Intros EOS R3 Camera

The wait is finally over. Canon officially introduced the EOS R3 camera this morning, saying the 24.1-megapixel, full frame mirrorless camera will go on sale in November 2021 for $5999.

The official unveiling of the Canon EOS R3 comes on the heels of two previous announcements from Canon over the past five months about the R3 (here and here) where the company released limited details about the camera. The Canon R3, which has been the worst kept secret in the photo industry, has also been used by a select group of photographers both at the Olympics and for general testing purposes.

But now the cat is officially out of the bag when it comes to the Canon R3, which takes its place at the top (for now) of Canon’s R-series full frame mirrorless camera line. While the 24MP resolution of the R3 is less than half of its main competitor, the Sony Alpha a1, Canon is emphasizing the R3’s fast shooting speed of 30 frames per second and its improved autofocus performance. (Though it should be noted that the 50MP Sony a1 can also shoot at 30fps.)

Canon also announced two new “budget” lenses for its full frame, R series camera line: the RF16mm F2.8 STM and RF100–400mm F5.6–8 IS USM lenses. You can read more about them here.

Here’s a rundown of all the key specs of the R3, which Canon says is designed for sports and action photography, photojournalism, and wildlife.

24.1MP, full frame, back-illuminated stacked CMOS sensor

Digic X image processor

Up to 30 frames per second (fps) continuous blackout-free shooting in RAW and silent modes with electronic shutter

Up to 12 fps in mechanical shutter

Minimal rolling electronic shutter distortion

ISO range of 100-102400 (expandable up to 204800 for still images)

Dual Pixel CMOS AF II with 1,053 AF Points and evolved EOS iTR tracking down to EV -7.5 for subjects such as eye, face, head, animals, and select cars and motorcycles

8 stops of in-body image stabilized (IBIS) shake correction

Uses Deep-Learning technology to further enhance eye and body detection for improved performance during portrait and action-type shooting

New 5.76-million-dot, 120fps blackout-free electronic viewfinder

Eye Control AF allows photographers to set the focus point in the viewfinder just by looking at it

With Eye input AF and Servo AF activated, the camera will focus on and track moving subjects at that location in the frame.

When Face Detect + Tracking is active, the camera will continue to follow moving subjects around the entire active AF area

Speedlite flash shooting with electronic shutter is possible

3.2-inch, vari-angle touch LCD monitor on rear

Dual-card slots, supporting one CF express and one UHS-II SD

Shoots 6K 60p RAW and 4K 120p 10-bit uncropped video with Canon Log 3 support

Also captures oversampled 4K and RAW movie internal recording

Coordinated 5-axis IBIS helps to correct operator motion or shaking providing dependent video capturing even when using a lens without built-in Optical IS.

Features Multi-Function Shoe that is compatible with a variety of accessories including the Speedlite EL-1, and new accessories such as the ST-E10 Speedlite Transmitter, External Mic and Smartphone Link Adapter

Camera has one-piece magnesium alloy design, integrating the body with a vertical grip section

Weather and dust resistance equivalent to EOS-1D camera models

Mobile File Transmitter application for iOS and Android devices allows photographers to transfer their images without the need for wired LAN equipment

Built-in wired LAN and 5GHz Wi-Fi

LP-E19 battery

Multi and smart controller equipped

Dimensions (W x H x D): 5.91 x 5.61 x 3.43 in. / 150 x 142.6 x 87.2mm

Weight: 2.24 pounds (including battery and CF Express card)

Price: $5999

Availability: November 2021

So, after months of dribs and drabs of information from Canon, along with leaks, rumors and limited hands-on reports about the camera from a few lucky photographers, the EOS R3 is finally official. But while the Canon R3 is set to go on sale in a few months, with potential outsized demand based on the Internet fervor over this camera, and potential supply chain disruptions because of COVID, it remains to be seen how long the R3 will be available before it goes into possible backorder status at B&H and other vendors.

Canon has not released a specific date in November for R3 availability so if you’re interested in this camera, we suggest you stay tuned and purchase one quickly. The much anticipated Canon EOS R3 should be a hot ticket.

You can pre-order the Canon EOS R3 at B&H here and at Amazon here.