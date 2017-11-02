Canon Professional Services Platinum Members Get Next-Day Shipping

Officially launched at PhotoPlus Expo 2017, the Canon Professional Services program featuring next-day shipping for Platinum members is in full swing. Professionals who are members of that level of the CPS program are provided two-day turnaround for equipment after an estimate is approved. A next-day loaner is provided for longer repairs.

Additional Platinum membership perks include Canon Live Learning Program discounts, a CPS website profile, on-site event and show support, equipment evaluation loans and 24/7 member hotline access. The annual fee for Platinum membership is $300; applicants must meet Canon requirements to enroll.

Note that next-day service is open to CPS Gold members, as well.

Get all the details here.

See the press release below:

You Asked for It and It’s Here… Next-Day Service for Canon Professional Services Platinum Members!

Canon U.S.A. Launches Bold New Expedited Service at PhotoPlus EXPO 2017

MELVILLE, N.Y., October 19, 2017 – Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, continues its mission to deliver industry-leading speed and quality of service offered through Canon Professional Services (CPS), its award-winning service and support program for professional photographers. CPS Platinum members will now enjoy next-day service, with equipment serviced and shipped the business day after an estimate is approved. For repairs that will take longer, Canon will offer next-day loaner equipment. In addition, CPS Gold members’ benefits will now be enhanced with two-day service turnaround.1

“For professional photographers, sending equipment in for service can mean lost income while their gear is being repaired, and we are committed to do everything in our power to minimize their downtime,” noted Yuichi Ishizuka, president and COO, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “Canon has long been delivering fast, high-quality service and customer satisfaction, and this bold new level of performance sends a clear message to photographers that we remain dedicated to providing professional-level service and support.”

This next-day service will officially launch at PhotoPlus Expo 2017 in the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City, Oct. 26-28, 2017, where Canon U.S.A. is showcasing its latest in digital imaging products for photographers of all skill levels, in addition to hosting educational seminars from booth #121. At the Expo, Canon Professional Services will once again host its always-popular CPS Lounge where Platinum, Gold, and Cinema CPS members can have their Canon equipment (up-to-two current Professional DSLR bodies or lenses)2 cleaned and checked during Expo hours from Thursday, Oct. 26, through Saturday, Oct. 28, in Room 2D12.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2016.† Canon U.S.A. is committed to the highest level of customer satisfaction and loyalty, providing 100 percent U.S.-based service and support for all of the products it distributes in the United States. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. In 2014, the Canon Americas Headquarters secured LEED® Gold certification, a recognition for the design, construction, operations and maintenance of high-performance green buildings. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company’s RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

# # #

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

1 For complete terms and conditions, please visit cps.usa.canon.com.

2 items will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis, and same-day service is not guaranteed. “Current” refers to professional cameras and lenses in Canon’s current lineup of equipment. Does not include cinema digital video cameras or lenses.

All referenced product names, and other marks, are trademarks of their respective owners.

Availability, prices and specifications subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set be individual dealers and may vary.