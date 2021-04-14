Canon Says New Pro Full-Frame EOS R3 Coming Soon

In a development announcement this morning, Canon said a new “high-performance professional camera” called the Canon EOS R3 “is on its way.” The new Canon EOS R3 will be a full-frame mirrorless camera with a back-illuminated stacked CMOS sensor developed by Canon and an integrated vertical grip design. The Canon R3 will sit above the current 45-megapixel R5 mirrorless model and below the 20.1MP EOS-1D X Mark III DSLR in Canon’s professional line-up, according to Canon.

Many basic details about the new Canon EOS R3 including resolution, price, and when it will be available were not included in Canon’s press announcement about the new camera this morning. With Canon noting that the new R3 would be below the 1D X III in Canon’s pro lineup, however, it could indicate that another higher tier “flagship” EOS R mirrorless camera will also be introduced soon.

Canon timed the development announcement of the EOS R3 today to coincide with the introduction of three new RF lenses, which were also announced this morning: the Canon RF 100mm F2.8 L Macro IS USM, RF400mm F2.8 L IS USM and RF600mm F4 L IS USM.

“The development of the Canon EOS R3 and the launch of the new RF lenses are the latest testament to the company’s commitment to professional still and video image and content creators,” said Tatsuro “Tony” Kano, executive vice president and general manager of Canon U.S.A.’s Imaging Technologies & Communications Group. “When the camera becomes available, it will pair well with each of the new RF lenses announced today. Canon is excited to share this news today, and we look forward to seeing the images captured with the new RF lenses and upcoming EOS R3.”

With the Tokyo 2020 Olympics rescheduled for July of this year, it has led some to believe the new EOS R3 and, possibly, its rumored top-of-the-line mirrorless stablemate should be available by then. For now, though, below is a rundown of the few details we have so far about the forthcoming Canon EOS R3.

Canon R3 Key Specs (So Far)

Stacked Sensor

The Canon R3 will feature Canon’s first full-frame, back-illuminated stacked CMOS sensor. According to Canon it “will deliver substantially faster read-out speeds and produce much lower ‘rolling shutter’ distortion than previous EOS models.”

Electronic Shutter

The electronic shutter in the Canon R3 “will take full advantage of the EOS R3’s sensor design. With its superb read-out speeds, continuous shooting up to 30 fps, with full AF, in all auto exposure shooting modes, will be available with the EOS R3.”

Autofocus

The Canon EOS R3 will use “deep Learning technology” that will enhance “AF performance and tracking capabilities, with even better face-, eye-, head- and body-detection,” according to Canon. The EOS R3 will also add a new type of subject recognition, for its AF system.

Eye Control AF

“For the first time in an EOS R series camera, you will now be able to set the focus point in the viewfinder, by simply looking at it – for incredibly fast changes in where the camera focuses, or to set the initial point from which the EOS R3’s AF system will track moving subjects.”

Rugged Body

The new Canon EOS R3 will have an integrated vertical grip similar to the 1D series of DSLR cameras. This will allow for easier horizontal and vertical shooting. Meanwhile, the R3’s weather-resistance and durability will be on par to Canon’s professional EOS-1D X Mark III camera.