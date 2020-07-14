Canon Sends Alert On EOS R5 Overheating Issues

Earlier today, Canon sent out a media alert regarding worries of overheating issues during video recording on the Canon EOS R5 and EOS R6 mirrorless cameras. The statement focused more on the EOS R5, since that’s the model that can record in 8K video resolution as well as high frame rates using the width of the full-frame sensor at high bit rates.

It’s why Canon noted in the alert that this combination of features has the “potential to generate some significant heat, which will limit recording time.”

As you can read below in Canon’s full statement, the company was quick to point out why the new EOS flagship doesn’t include a fan as well as the steps that were taken avoid overheating issues, including using a “Magnesium alloy was used in the body to dissipate heat away from internal components” and an “’overheat control’ function to reduce heat generation when the camera is in standby.” The alert also includes Canon recommends, such as leaving its “overheat control” setting enabled, turning the camera off, keeping it out of the sunlight and using an external fan.

Canon also published two charts—a timing chart for video (which includes resolutions and frame rates, modes and approximate shooting times) and a recovery time chart. There’s information on the EOS R6, as well, but the alert mostly focused on the EOS R5.

Of course, for the moment, these issues are hypothetical, since the EOS R5 won’t be available until the end of this month. We’ll have to wait to see how it and the EOS R6 perform in real world scenarios to know if these potential concerns will be realized. But at least it’s good to see Canon is alerting photographers to the potential for such problems.

For more information, see the press release below:

Canon U.S.A., Inc. Media Alert

Subject: Details Regarding Canon EOS R5/EOS R6 Overheating During Video Recording

The EOS R5, one of the latest additions to Canon’s full-frame mirrorless camera line, offers class-leading autofocus with high-resolution and high frame rate video recording options using the maximum width of the full-frame sensor at high bit rates. Inevitably, this combination of features has potential to generate some significant heat, which will limit recording time.

Canon has taken several steps to manage the potential for overheating, including:

Magnesium alloy was used in the body to dissipate heat away from internal components

An “overheat control” function to reduce heat generation when the camera is in standby

In regard to the installation of a fan: The decision not to install a fan within the body was made in order to maintain the EOS R5’s compact size, lightweight construction and weather resistance.

Before recording starts, the EOS R5 and EOS R6 display an estimate of the recordable time based on the current camera temperature and the set recording mode.

Canon has published and included below the approximate recording and estimated recovery times for 23°C / 73°F environments and ensure that the camera will warn users when it is getting too hot. Additionally, tips to reduce overheating as well as recovering time are listed below.

Timing:

How can you reduce heat buildup in the EOS R5?

Set Overheat Control function to “ON” (default). When the overheat control function is enabled, the movie size and frame rate are automatically changed while the camera is in standby mode to suppress the rise of the internal temperature

Between recordings, it is recommended to turn off the camera

Position the camera out of direct sunlight

Use an external fan to dissipate heat

How long will it take for the camera to recover?

Estimated camera recovery times are indicated below. The time until full record time is available will vary with ambient temperature, continued camera operation and the selected shooting resolution.

Like the EOS R5, the EOS R6 offers powerful movie recording and stills capabilities within a compact body design. At the highest frame rates and resolutions heat is inevitably generated. We believe the EOS R6 offers best in class performance, especially for enthusiast photographers and video content creators.

The EOS R6 can record up to the 29 minutes 59 second recording limit in the 5.1K oversampled 4K 60p mode at (23°C / 73°F) before encountering any heat related issues within the camera and up to 40 minutes of 4K at 30p.

