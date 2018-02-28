Canon Speedlite 470EX-AI Is The World’s First Flash With Auto Intelligent Bounce

To help beginners learn the ropes of flash photography, Canon has recently introduced the Canon Speedlite 470EX-AI Flash, a new flash system specially designed for entry-level and enthusiast photographers. This unique flash boasts of an Auto Intelligent (AI) Bounce technology, which automatically and intelligently indicates the best bounce angle to produce the ideal illumination when shooting.

World’s First Flash Featuring Auto Intelligent Bounce Technology* Introduced From Canon

New Speedlite 470EX-AI Flash Offers Photographers the Opportunity to Enhance The Creativity of their Captured Images

MELVILLE, N.Y., February 25, 2018 – Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is excited to announce the Canon Speedlite 470EX-AI Flash, a revolutionary new flash system designed with entry-level and enthusiast photographers in mind. The one-of-a-kind flash incorporates Auto Intelligent (AI) Bounce technology – engineered to automatically and intelligently configure the most appropriate bounce angle resulting in ideal lighting conditions. The Speedlite 470EX-AI Flash could help alleviate the stigma attached to flash photography as being too difficult, while serving as a gateway for photographers looking to expand their skill set, especially those who recently stepped up from smartphone photography.

“Capturing images and sharing memorable moments that last a lifetime is the goal of photographers of all skill levels. DSLR cameras already feature Autofocus, Auto Exposure and Auto White Balance; the natural next step is an automatic flash system,” said Yuichi Ishizuka, president and COO, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “Canon values the opportunity to help entry-level and enthusiast photographers take pictures to the best of their ability, and we are excited to see what images photographers capture using the invaluable and innovative tools we create.”

At the core of Canon’s Speedlite 470EX-AI Flash is the innovative, new AI Bounce technology. AI Bounce automatically and intelligently determines and dictates the optimal angle of flash based off two distance variables: the distance between the camera and the ceiling, and the distance between the camera and the shooting subject. This technology allows photographers, in particular those who are new to flash photography, to utilize the ideal lighting situation and natural brightness of the room. For more advanced photographers who often alter the horizontal or vertical direction of their camera back and forth, the Canon Speedlite 470EX-AI Flash will remember the previous bounce angle and restore the flash to that position.

Additional features of the Canon Speedlite 470EX-AI Flash include infrared AF assist mode, optical receiver transmission, and flash coverage from 14mm and 24mm to 105mm.

The Canon Speedlite 470EX-AI Flash is scheduled to be available April 2018 for an estimated retail price of $399.99**. For more information please visit, usa.canon.com.