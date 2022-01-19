Canon Unveils EOS R5 C 8K “Hybrid” Camera for Video and Still Photos

Canon just introduced the EOS R5 C, a full frame mirrorless camera that aims to offer “the best of both worlds” including the ability to switch easily between 8K video capture and 45-megapixel still photo shooting. In a press announcement this morning, Canon called the new EOS R5 C “a hybrid, RF-mount 8K camera that has something for everyone.”

Weighing just 1.7 pounds (body only), the Canon EOS R5 C ($4499) is designed as a compact all-in-one imaging solution for visual artists including independent filmmakers, wedding videographers, drone operators, and multi-media journalists.

The Canon EOS R5 C is an offshoot of the EOS R5, which was introduced in the summer of 2020, and the R5 C has several of that camera’s features including a 45MP full-frame CMOS sensor, 20 frames per second still photo shooting, Dual Pixel CMOS AF II for quickly tracking subjects, and 1053 automatic AF zones including eye, face, and head detection AF along with animal detection AF.

But with the flip of a switch, the EOS R5 C becomes a true cinema camera with the ability to record non-stop, uninterrupted 8K video at 60P internally as 12-bit Cinema RAW Light footage. The Canon EOS R5 C is able to do this without overheating because of a new active cooling fan system in the camera.

“The EOS R5 C is the first Canon camera to provide internal 8K (8192×4320) 60P Cinema RAW Light recording,” Canon said this morning. “Cinema RAW Light is a popular and valuable format found in other Canon Cinema EOS cameras such as the EOS C300 Mark III and EOS C500 Mark II. This feature captures the full dynamic range of the sensor and provides video data with a cinematic look, optimized for advanced grading and HDR, in a more manageable file size than Cinema RAW.”

Canon has added three new resolution modes to Cinema RAW Light: RAW HQ (high quality), RAW ST (standard quality), and RAW LT (light recording). All three modes record in 12-bit regardless of frame rate, Canon said. The EOS R5 C can also record 8K video in MP4 format, which is designed for quicker delivery.

“The EOS R5 C supports RAW output via HDMI for ProRes RAW recording with compatible a external recorder,” Canon said. “When connecting the EOS R5 C with a supported external recorder, users can shoot in Apple ProRes RAW at up to 8K/30P. Proxy data can also be simultaneously recorded to an SD card in-camera, helping to provide efficient post-production operations.”

The Canon EOS R5 C can also record High Frame Rate (HFR) video up to 120P at 4K resolution in 4:2:2 10-bit without cropping the sensor, which helps when shooting scenes with fast action or when the camera is mounted on a gimbal or drone. Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF will work during HFR shooting. The EOS R5 C can record .WAV audio as a separate file from video, which means you won’t need separate audio recording.

Here are some additional features of the new Canon EOS R5 C

Supports 8K HDR recording in Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) and Perceptual Quantization (PQ) formats

4K and 2K oversampling with high-definition debayer algorithm that processes RGB data of the 8K sensor with less incidence of moiré, false colors, and noise

XF-AVC codecs offer robust 10-bit 4:2:2 files in a .MXF wrapper for simple compatibility with non-linear editing systems (NLEs) and existing workflows

Canon Log 3, which is found in many Canon cinema products, is available for a wider range of grading after shooting

Coordinated image stabilization (with Canon lenses equipped with optical IS) helps to correct hand-shake and better anti-vibration performance than electronic IS alone

Timecode terminal allowing for multi-camera shooting

Canon’s Multi-Function Shoe is compatible with a variety of accessories, such as an optional TASCAM CA-XLR2d-C XLR microphone adapter (sold separately) for up to 4-channel digital audio

RF mount provides access to the expanding lineup of Canon RF lenses, as well as the full lineup of EF lenses (adapter required)

Compatible with Canon’s new RF 5.2mm 2.8 L Dual Fisheye lens allowing for stereoscopic 180° VR video capture

13 marked, assignable buttons allow for user-friendly customized operation

Compact-and-lightweight at 1.7 pounds (body only)

3.2-inch variable-angle LCD monitor and high-definition 5.76 million-dot viewfinder

Dual card slots: one CFexpress and one SD UHS-II

USB Video Class (UVC) connectivity, enabling out of the box use as a streaming video camera

A new DC Coupler DR-E6C helps to provide the continuous power needed for the demands of shooting in Cinema RAW Light at high frame rates.

You can pre-order the Canon EOS R5 C from B&H here. Watch a hands-on video review of the new R5 C from B&H below.