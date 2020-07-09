Canon Unveils Full-Frame EOS R5 And R6 Mirrorless Cameras, New RF Lenses And More

Canon’s new products include the Canon EOS R5 full-frame mirrorless camera (top left)

Earlier this year, Canon announced that it was in the process of developing a new flagship camera, the EOS R5 for its EOS R series system. Today, it made good on that promise, while also expanding other parts of the system: Canon has announced the next two models in its full-frame mirrorless camera system—the EOS R5 and EOS R6.

According to the release, the EOS R5, which is the new flagship model in the EOS R series lineup, features a new 45-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor and uncropped 8K video recording up to 29.97 fps. The EOS R6 has a 20.1-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor and 4K video recording up to 59.94 fps.

In addition, Canon also introduced four RF lenses, two RF-lens compatible teleconverters and a new professional inkjet printer as well as some new accessories.

Here’s a list of the new lenses, teleconverters and printer:

Canon RF100-500mm F4.5-7.1 L IS USM zoom lens

Canon RF600mm F11 IS STM lens

Canon RF800mm F11 IS STM lens

Canon RF85mm F2 MACRO IS STM lens

Canon RF 1.4x Extender teleconverter

Canon RF 2x Extender teleconverter

Canon 13-inch imagePROGRAF PRO-300 professional printer

Canon EOS R5 & EOS R6 Cameras

Although each new Canon full-frame mirrorless model is targeted at different markets—the Canon EOS R5 is being targeted at professional photographers and content creators, while the EOS R6 is being marketed to advanced amateurs—they do share a number of qualities, including:

Enhanced features to accurately capture fast-moving subjects and track the eyes, face and bodies of humans and animals, such as dogs, cats and even birds.

A continuous-shooting mode that fires up to 12 frames per second with the mechanical shutter and 20 fps with the silent electronic shutter.

Some of Canon’s most advanced imaging technology, such as its Dual Pixel CMOS AF technology and its in-body image stabilization systems, which Canon says provides up to as much as “8 stops of shake correction.”

Enhanced operating controls as well as built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technology: The EOS 5 has both 2.4/5GHz wireless connectivity; the EOS 6 has 2.4 GHz.

Two card slots: The EOS R5 has a CFexpress card slot and a UHS-II SD slot; the EOS R6 has two UHS-II SD card slots, but no slot for CFexpress cards.

Each is powered by a new high capacity, LP-E6NH battery.

Here are a few of the many differences between the two models:

The EOS R5 uses a 45-megapixel CMOS image sensor and comes with an ISO range of ISO 100 to ISO 51200 (expandable up to ISO 102,400). It can also capture 8K UHD RAW video as well as 4K up to 120fps, 10-bit 4:2:2 with Canon Log or HDR PQ, using internal recording and AF for all formats. Canon says that when “in DCI modes, the 8K and 4K video recording is uncropped and Dual Pixel CMOS AF II is available in all 8K and 4K recording modes.”

Additionally, in terms of live-view displays, the EOS R5 has a built-in 0.5-inch OLED electronic viewfinder with approximately 5.76 million dots and a 119.88 fps refresh rate, and 3.2-inch 2.1 million-dot swiveling touch-screen LCD. It also comes with weather-, drip- and dust-sealing features on par with the EOS 5D DSLR series.

The 20-megapixel EOS R6 also comes with a CMOS image sensor, but it’s only 20 megapixels. However, it does have a slightly higher sensor sensitivity than the EOS R5, with an ISO range of ISO 100 to ISO 102,400 (expandable to ISO 204,800). But it can’t capture video with the high resolution found on the EOS 5D. Instead, it captures 4K UHD video up to 60fps as well as 1080p HD video up to 120fps 10-bit 4:2:2 with Canon Log or HDR PQ, using internal recording and AF for all formats.

Like the EOS R5, the EOS R6 has a built-in 0.5-inch OLED EVF, but with just 3.69 million dots, although it has the same 119.88 fps refresh rate and the LCD is a 3-inch, 1.62 million-dots, swiveling touch-screen LCD

Lenses and Teleconverters

Canon also announced four new RF-series lenses for its full-frame mirrorless system. Here are a few details on these lenses, all of which include optical image stabilizers:

Canon RF100-500mm F4.5-7.1 IS USM lens: This lens is a dust-and-water resistant superzoom lens that has a very long reach to its range, but it’s still a relatively compact and lightweight lens. It has a minimum focusing distance of 2.96 feet and includes three different image-stabilization modes, including standard, panning and during exposure only. It also includes two Nano USM motors for high-speed, smooth and quiet auto focus, a rotation-type zoom ring and torque adjustment and a customizable control ring. The lens also includes Canon’s L-Series grade dust-and-weather-resistant construction with a fluorine coating

This lens is a dust-and-water resistant superzoom lens that has a very long reach to its range, but it’s still a relatively compact and lightweight lens. It has a minimum focusing distance of 2.96 feet and includes three different image-stabilization modes, including standard, panning and during exposure only. It also includes two Nano USM motors for high-speed, smooth and quiet auto focus, a rotation-type zoom ring and torque adjustment and a customizable control ring. The lens also includes Canon’s L-Series grade dust-and-weather-resistant construction with a fluorine coating CanonRF85mm F2 Macro IS STM lens: This lens is a lightweight, compact prime, with a bright f/2 aperture enhanced bokeh. The lens has a minimum focusing distance of 1.15 feet, employs Hybrid image stabilization features to compensate for angular and shift camera shake when shooting macro photos. It also comes with a control ring and has a nine-blade circular aperture

This lens is a lightweight, compact prime, with a bright f/2 aperture enhanced bokeh. The lens has a minimum focusing distance of 1.15 feet, employs Hybrid image stabilization features to compensate for angular and shift camera shake when shooting macro photos. It also comes with a control ring and has a nine-blade circular aperture Canon RF 600mm and Canon RF 800mm F11 IS STM lenses: Both of these lenses are designed to have a fixed ƒ/11 aperture, which may not suit every photographer, but the upside is that this pair of lenses are designed to be very affordable, for super telephoto prime lenses, and are also compact and lightweight—The RF600mm weighs approximately 2.05lb and the RF800mm weighs approximately 2.78lb. On each, the lens barrel can retract and are locked in place when not in use. The design of these primes includes diffractive optics technology, which reduces the number of lenses used to make the primes. Each also offers four to five stops of optical image stabilization (five stops for the RF600mm and four stops for the RF800mm of shake correction). It also has a customizable control ring and are compatible with the new 1.4x and 2x RF lens extenders (see below).

Both of these lenses are designed to have a fixed ƒ/11 aperture, which may not suit every photographer, but the upside is that this pair of lenses are designed to be very affordable, for super telephoto prime lenses, and are also compact and lightweight—The RF600mm weighs approximately 2.05lb and the RF800mm weighs approximately 2.78lb. On each, the lens barrel can retract and are locked in place when not in use. The design of these primes includes diffractive optics technology, which reduces the number of lenses used to make the primes. Each also offers four to five stops of optical image stabilization (five stops for the RF600mm and four stops for the RF800mm of shake correction). It also has a customizable control ring and are compatible with the new 1.4x and 2x RF lens extenders (see below). Teleconverters: Canon has also introduced two new high quality RF lens teleconverters—the Extender RF 1.4x and Extender RF 2x, which are also drip and dustproof.

Printer and Accessories

In addition, Canon has a new professional 13-inch inkjet printer, the Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-300, which is designed to be 15% smaller than its predecessor. The printer includes a number of core features, including:

9-color Lucia Pro channels of ink, plus a chroma optimizer ink.

A new matte black ink that Canon says offers “greater black density, smooth gradations and details in darker areas.”

High-speed printing options (up to approximately 4 minutes and 15 seconds for a 13 x 19-inch print).

Improved media compatibility with the additional capability to support panorama-sized paper, and multiple feeding methods for media of varying thicknesses.

A new 3-inch LCD display.

Canon says it’s also included technologies to “help prevent print failures such as a nozzle recovery system and a skew correction function.” That means the nozzles are “carefully checked by sensors, and if a clog is detected in one nozzle, others will automatically compensate for it.”

Additionally, Canon is introducing a Premium Fine Art Rough paper, which has a rough surface texture and is available in a variety of sizes.

Lastly, Canon announced three new accessories: a new battery grip (BG-R10), a high-capacity battery (LP-E6NH) and a high-performance wireless file transmitter (WFT-R10A).

Pricing And Availability

All the products that Canon announced today will be available at the end of this month, except the EOS R6 (which will be available the end of August), the Canon RF 100-500mm F4.5-7.1 L IS USM lens (which will be available the end of September) and the Canon RF 85mm F2 MACRO IS STM lens (which will be available the end of October).

The following camera bodies and lenses are priced according to several configurations:

Canon EOS R5 ($3,899, body only; and $4,999 with RF24-105mm F4L kit lens)

Canon EOS R6 ($2,499, body only; $3,599 with RF24-105mm F4L kit lens or $2,899 with RF24-105mm SRM kit lens)

Canon RF 100-500mm F4.5-7.1 L IS USM Lens, $2,699

Canon RF 600mm F11 IS STM Lens, $699

Canon RF 800mm F11 IS STM Lens, $899

Canon RF 85mm F2 MACRO IS STM Lens, $599

Canon’s new battery grip (BG-R10) for $349

Canon’s new high-capacity battery (LP-E6NH) for $79

Canon’s high-performance wireless file transmitter (WFT-R10A) for $999

Canon’s imagePROGRAF PRO-300 Printer for $899

Canon’s new Premium Fine Art Rough paper for $44, letter size; $109, 13 x 19-inches; and $169 , 17 x 22-inches.

For more information, see the press release below.

[[ press release ]]

THE SECRET IS OUT: CANON OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCES THE CANON EOS R5 AND R6, THE COMPANY’S MOST ADVANCED FULL-FRAME MIRRORLESS CAMERAS EVER

The Company is Also Announcing Four RF Lenses, Two RF Lens Extenders, and a PRO Printer

MELVILLE, N.Y., July 9, 2020 – With anticipation at a fever pitch, Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is excited to introduce the company’s next generation of full-frame mirrorless cameras – the EOS R5 and EOS R6. These groundbreaking cameras are the result of many years of collecting and listening to feedback from Canon users and are sure to meet the needs and demands of a variety of creators. The EOS R5 is a camera designed for professional applications featuring a new 45-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor and uncropped 8K video recording up to 29.97 fps. The EOS R6 is geared towards advanced amateurs featuring a 20.1-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor and 4K video recording up to 59.94 fps. The addition of the EOS R5 and the EOS R6 cameras within the EOS R series lineup further solidifies Canon’s commitment to providing the equipment needed for users to bring their content to the next level.

Canon is also introducing four RF lenses and two RF lens extenders: The Canon RF100-500mm F4.5-7.1 L IS USM, Canon RF600mm F11 IS STM, Canon RF800mm F11 IS STM, and RF85mm F2 MACRO IS STM lenses. All four new lenses were designed to meet the ever-expanding demands of the skilled creatives who capture amazing imagery using EOS R series cameras, including the new EOS R5 and EOS R6. In addition to the lenses, there are two new RF lens extenders, a 1.4x and a 2x model, allowing for users to take their compatible RF lens focal lengths even farther, and a 13-inch professional printer, the imagePROGRAF PRO-300, to bring photos to life through the power of print.

“For all of the Canon research and development team members who worked tirelessly on the production of these new products, today marks the culmination of a long journey. For those people looking for the next great tools to work with to expand their creative possibilities, the door is now wide open,” said Tatsuro “Tony” Kano, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Canon U.S.A.’s Imaging Technologies & Communications Group. “The industry has asked for new products that can push their levels of creativity to new heights, and we are confident that the EOS R5 and EOS R6, alongside the new lenses, lens extenders, and the pro printer, will fulfill those needs and more.

Canon EOS R5 and EOS R6

Both the EOS R5 and EOS R6 cameras have the ability to capture the action of a variety of fast-moving subjects with impressive accuracy and speed. When using the mechanical shutter, each can shoot up to 12 fps and up to 20 fps when using the completely silent shutter. Both cameras are the first to be outfitted with Canon’s advanced Dual Pixel CMOS AF II which utilizes up to approximately100 percent coverage of the AF area and EOS iTR AF X incorporating AF tracking algorithms using deep learning technology and enhanced readout speed of the CMOS sensor and processing speed thanks to the DIGIC X image processor. The 1,053 automatically selected AF Zones are made even more potent by the ability to detect the human eye, face or head as well as the eye, face or body of animals such as dogs, cats and even birds[i]. Adding to the feature set is the 5-axis In-Body Image Stabilizer, having coordinated control with Optical Image Stabilizer in IS equipped RF lenses. This provides up to 8 stops[ii] of shake correction, a feature that many creators have long asked for from Canon. Both the EOS R5 and R6 cameras come with a new LP-E6NH battery with a higher capacity than the previous model.

As the new flagship model in the EOS R series lineup, the EOS R5 camera has features that pack a punch for a variety of users who create both still and video content. It has a powerful 45-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor and is driven by the speedy DIGIC X image processor, giving wide dynamic range as well as boasting an ISO range of 100-51,200 that is expandable up to 102,400[iii]. In a camera full of eye-popping features, one that really stands out is the ability to record uncropped 8K RAW internal video recording up to 29.97 fps and 8K internal video recording up to 29.97 fps in 4:2:2 10-bit Canon Log (H.265)/4:2:2 10-bit HDR PQ (H.265). The camera can also record 4K internal video recording up to 119.88 fps in 4:2:2 10-bit Canon Log (H.265)/4:2:2 10-bit HDR PQ (H.265). External recording in 4K is also available up to 59.94 fps. When in DCI modes, the 8K and 4K video recording is uncropped and Dual Pixel CMOS AF II is available in all 8K and 4K recording modes. Additional features of the EOS R5 camera include:

Dual-card slots: 1x CFexpress[iv] and 1x SD UHS-II[v]

Built-in 0.5-inch OLED EVF with approximately 5.76 million dots and a 119.88 fps refresh rate[vi]

2-inch 2.1 million dots vari-angle LCD touch screen

5GHz/2.4GHz Built-in Wi-Fi®[vii] and Bluetooth[viii] Technology with the ability to utilize the image.canon application, as well as optional WFT-R10A wireless file transmitter with Ethernet support

Enhanced operating controls such as rear-dial, multi-controller

The ability to voice tag photos and videos

Weather, drip and dust sealing on par with the EOS 5D series

The EOS R6 camera is well-equipped with a host of new features to push the limits of creativity for imaging enthusiasts. The combination of the EOS-1D X Mark III based 20.1-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor and the DIGIC X image processor produces an ISO range of 100-102,400 and is expandable to 204,800. Internal video recording at 4K is capable up to 59.94 fps or 1080p up to 119.88 fps in 10 bit 4:2:2 Canon Log(H.265) or HDR PQ(H.265). The camera also features a built-in 0.5-inch OLED EVF with approximately 3.69 million dots and a 119.88 fps refresh ratevi. Additional features of the EOS R6 camera include

Dual UHS-II SD card slots

3-inch 1.62 million dots vari-angle LCD touch screen

4GHz Built-in Wi-Fi®vii and Bluetooth Technologyviii with the ability to utilize the image.canon application

Enhanced operating controls such as rear-dial, multi-controller

Weather, drip and dust sealing on par with the EOS 6D series

Battery Accessory

The optional BG-R10 battery grip accessory will be available for both the EOS R5 and EOS R6 full-frame mirrorless cameras. The BG-R10 accommodates up to two batteries and is compatible with the new LP-E6NH, LP-E6N and LP-E6 batteries. The convenient BG-R10 grip accessory can also improve handling for users while capturing portrait photography.

Canon RF100-500mm F4.5-7.1 L IS USM

The Canon RF100-500mm F4.5-7.1 L IS USM is a high-performance and versatile super-telephoto zoom lens that will find its way into the bags of many photographers. The compact and lightweight lens features optical image stabilization of up to five stops* of shake correction with three different IS modes, including standard, panning and during exposure only. Two Nano USM motors are at the heart of this lens and provide users with high-speed, smooth and quiet auto focus with a minimum focusing distance of three feet. Additional features of the Canon RF100-500mm F4.5-7.1 L IS USM include:

Rotation-Type zoom ring and torque adjustment allows for precision control and feel

Customizable control ring that enables photographers to adjust exposure compensation, shutter speed, aperture or ISO

12-pin Communication System

Canon L-Series grade dust and weather-resistant construction with a fluorine coating

Lens hood with side window allows specialty filters to be adjusted even while Lens Hood is attached

Compatible with the new 1.4x and 2x RF lens extenders (from 300 to 500mm focal length)

Canon RF600mm and 800mm F11 IS STM

The Canon RF600mm and RF800mm F11 IS STM lenses are the first fixed focal length super-telephoto RF lenses and are incredibly compact and lightweight. The portability of the new lenses is made even greater due to the ability for the lens barrel to retract and lock in place when the lenses are stowed away and not in use. Diffractive Optics technology helps to reduce the necessary number of lenses and greatly diminish the cost of the lenses, making them affordable for a broader group of photographers. Additional features of the Canon RF600mm and RF800mm F11 IS STM lenses include:

Lightweight – the RF600mm weighs approximately 2.05lb and the RF800mm weighs approximately 2.78lb, respectively

Compact size, RF600mm measures approximately 7.85inch and RF800mm with measures approximately 11.09inch when retracted, respectively

Fixed f/11 aperture

Optical image stabilization of five stops* for the RF600mm and four stops* for the RF800mm of Shake Correction

Lead screw-type STM enables smooth auto focusing for still-image and video shooting

Customizable control ring that allows photographers to adjust exposure compensation, shutter speed, aperture or ISO

12-pin Communication System

Compatible with the new 1.4x and 2x RF lens extenders

Canon RF85mm F2 MACRO IS STM

The third RF85mm lens in the RF lineup, the Canon RF85mm F2 MACRO IS STM is compact and lightweight, featuring a bright f/2 aperture helping to capture images that have exceptional bokeh. The lens features a maximum magnification of 0.5x and a minimum focusing distance of 1.15 feet, providing users with macro-photography capability. Additional features of the Canon RF85mm F2 MACRO IS STM include:

Optical Image Stabilization with up to five stops* of Shake Correction

Hybrid IS compensates for angular and shift camera shake during macro photography

Control Ring for Direct Setting Changes.

12-pin Communication System

Nine blade Circular Aperture

RF Lens Extenders

Lens extenders have long been a practical and useful tool for a variety of photographers. That story continues with the introduction of the Extender RF 1.4x and Extender RF 2x. The new lens extenders inherit the same high image quality, precision AF and reliability, such as being drip and dustproof, of EF lens extenders. When used in combination with the newly-released compatible lenses, the capturing range can be dramatically increased, providing consumers with additional use cases for their existing RF lenses.

Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-300

Completing the lineup of professional printer options from 13 inches through 60 inches, Canon also unveiled today the new 13-inch Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-300 Inkjet Printer along with a new Premium Fine Art Rough paper. Providing an improved workflow and high-quality output within a smaller footprint compared to previous models, this new printer excels at professional printing performance. Combined with the new Premium Fine Art Rough paper that features a textured surface to express the depth of an image, the printer along with the paper and new EOS R5 or EOS R6 camera introduces a new powerhouse professional imaging trio that meets creators’ demands.

Pricing and Availability

The EOS R5 full-frame mirrorless camera is scheduled to be available at the end of July for an estimated retail price of $3899.00 for the body only and $4999.00 for the R5 and RF 24-105mm F4 L IS USM lens kit**.

The EOS R6 full-frame mirrorless camera is scheduled to be available at the end of August for an estimated retail price of $2499.00 for the body only, $2.899.00 for the R6 and RF 24-105 F4-7.1 IS STM lens kit or $3,599.00 for the R6 and RF 24-105mm F4 L IS USM lens kit**.

The BG-R10 battery grip accessory and WFT-R10A are both scheduled to be available at the end of July for an estimated retail price of $349.99 and $999.99**, respectively.

The RF100-500mm F4.5-7.1 L IS USM lens is scheduled to be available in September 2020 for an estimated retail price of $2,699.00. The RF600mm F11 IS STM and RF800mm F11 IS STM lenses are scheduled to be available at the end of July 2020 for an estimated retail price of $699.99 and $899.99, respectively. The RF85mm F2 MACRO IS STM lens is scheduled to be available in October 2020 for an estimated retail price of $599.99 **.

The RF Extender 1.4x and 2x are scheduled to be available at the end of July for an estimated retail price of $499.99 and $599.99** each.

The imagePROGRAF PRO-300 Printer will be available later in July for a suggested retail price of $899.99. Premium Fine Art Rough paper will also be available later in July for a suggested retail price of $44.99 for Letter size, $109.99 for 13” x 19” inches and $169.99, 17” x 22” inches**.

[i] Effectiveness varies depending on the subject. In some cases, dogs, cats or birds may not be detected, while some animals other than dogs, cats or birds may be detected

[ii] Based on CIPA (Camera & Imaging Products Association) standards. Combined with RF 24-105mm F4 L IS USM lens at a focal distance of 105mm. IS equipped RF lenses available prior to July 9th, 2020 will require a lens firmware update to utilize coordinated IS control. Please check the Canon website for the latest firmware updates.

[iii] For still images

[iv] Type B compatible

[vi] Display may be grainier

[vii] Compatible with iOS® versions 9.3/10.3/11.2-11.4/12.4/13.2, Android™ smartphone and tablet versions 5.0/5.1/6.0/7.0/7.1/8.0/8.1/9.0/10. Data charges may apply with the download of the free Canon Camera Connect app. This app helps enable you to upload images to social media services. Please note that image files may contain personally identifiable information that may implicate privacy laws. Canon disclaims and has no responsibility for your use of such images. Canon does not obtain, collect or use such images or any information included in such images through this app

[viii] Compatible with select smartphone and tablet devices (Android™ version 5.0 or later and the following iOS® devices: iPhone 4s or later, iPad 3rd gen. or later, iPod Touch 5th gen. or later) equipped with Bluetooth® Version 4.1 or later and the Camera Connect App Ver. 2.5.10. This application is not guaranteed to operate on all listed devices, even if minimum requirements are met

*Based on CIPA (Camera & Imaging Products Association) standard