Canon Unveils More Details About EOS R3 Camera

Canon continued to announce more details about the forthcoming EOS R3 full-frame mirrorless camera this morning, including that it will offer an upgraded autofocus (AF) system with improved subject tracking capabilities thanks to Deep Learning technology. That enhanced AF will produce even better face, eye, head, and animal body detection, Canon said.

The Canon EOS R3 will also be able to recognize, lock in on and track fast moving vehicles including cars and motorcycles, making this camera “ideal for photographers capturing fast-action motorsports,” Canon said. The new AF tracking capabilities will extend to the R3’s video shooting as well, the company noted.

Here are some more new details about the EOS R3 that Canon announced this morning:

Expanded low-light shooting capabilities with a low-light AF brightness range of EV-7.0

8 stops of coordinated image stabilization (IS) control (Optical IS + In-body IS) with RF lenses that feature Optical IS

Up to approximately 30 frames per second (fps) continuous shooting in RAW is possible

Added subject tracking by deep learning technology for motorsports (car/bike)

Speedlite flash shooting with electronic shutter is possible

Two card slots: CFExpress + SD

4K video shooting with Canon Log 3 support, oversampled 4K, and RAW movie internal recording

For high-speed image transfer, the EOS R3 will have built-in Wired LAN and 5GHz Wi-Fi capabilities

New accessory shoe provides further data communication and power; supports new accessories

Magnesium-alloy body

LP-E19 battery

Vari-angle touch LCD monitor

Multi and smart controller equipped

Despite this latest announcement, Canon declined to share some key specifications of the EOS R3 including how much resolution its image sensor will have, when the camera will be available and at what price.

This was the second “development announcement” of the EOS R3 by Canon, following up on an April 2021 news release about the camera, which revealed some basic details including that it will have a back-illuminated stacked CMOS sensor developed by Canon and an integrated vertical grip design. At the time, Canon also unveiled the new Canon RF 100mm F2.8 L Macro IS USM, RF400mm F2.8 L IS USM and RF600mm F4 L IS USM lenses.

Canon noted in April that the new R3 would be below the 1D X III in Canon’s pro lineup, however, it could indicate that another higher tier “flagship” EOS R mirrorless camera will also be introduced soon.

UPDATE: Although we were not able to see the new Canon EOS R3 in person during a recent press briefing, a fellow journalist in the UK, Gordon Lang, was able to get up close to a pre-production unit but, for whatever reason, was not allowed to actually touch it. Check out his footage of the Canon R3 pre-production camera in his video below.

