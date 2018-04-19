Capture One 11.1 Brings Enhanced Workflow And User Experience

Phase One has announced the feature release of its popular RAW conversion and image editing software. Capture One 11.1 features an enhanced user experience with its new support platform, as well as some functionality improvements for faster and smoother workflow. It also comes with support for 11 new cameras and 10 new lenses, a new in-app portal called Resource Hub and Capture Pilot 2.0 for extra control for Sony cameras using iOs devices.

See the press release below.

Phase One Releases Capture One 11.1

Update Provides New Resource Hub, Expanded Camera Support and Improved Workflow

COPENHAGEN, Apr. 19, 2018 – Phase One, the world’s leading manufacturer of high-end digital camera systems, today released Capture One 11.1, a feature release to the industry’s premier RAW conversion and image editing software. The release enhances the Capture One user experience, through a new support platform and functionality updates to ensure a faster, smoother workflow. Improved Styles and presets workflow, support for 11 new cameras, including Sony A7 Mk III and Fuji X-H1 and 10 new lenses, including Tamron lenses for both Nikon and Canon, and an all-new Resource Hub are among the latest updates.

“Capture One remains dedicated to the needs of ambitious photographers. These latest updates introduce an extension to camera and lens support, as well as an all-new Resource Hub. The Resource Hub is an in-app portal that allows users to easily access news, tutorials, updates and much more – all designed to inspire photographers and ensure the best workflow and user experience in Capture One,” said Jan Hyldebrandt-Larsen, VP Software Business at Phase One.

www.phaseone.com/11

NEW FEATURES AND TOOLS IN CAPTURE ONE 11.1

IMPROVED STYLES AND PRESETS

A new workflow adds a much faster way to apply both Styles and Presets to a Layer on one or multiple images, offering a direct control of opacity, imperative to wedding and portrait photographers.

Furthermore, a new Spring Styles Pack is included, offering bright pastel color grading to images, particularly helpful to wedding, portrait and landscape photography.

RESOURCE HUB

The Resource Hub has been introduced to offer quick access to free learning resources via a dynamic on-screen portal. Tutorials, news, webinars, blog posts and much more are offered in one convenient location to improve the user experience and learning curve with Capture One.

NORMALIZATION TOOL

The normalization tool provides a reference point for exposure and white balance for batch adjustments, now allowing any color to be used when previously the only option was a neutral grey.

NEW CAMERA AND LENS SUPPORT

The Capture One R&D team, alongside our color scientists, analyze hundreds of images from each camera to provide photographers access to the best out of box experience with natural profiles. Below outlines the new camera and lens additions that Capture One 11.1 supports. A full list of supported cameras can be found here: http://www.phaseone.com/supported-cameras

New camera support includes:

Fujifilm X-H1

Leica M262

Leica CL

Leica X-U

Leica V-Lux Typ 114

Leica TL2

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mk III

Olympus E-PL9

Panasonic G9

Panasonic GH5S

Sony A7 Mk III

New lens support includes:

Canon lens: Canon EF 24-105mm f/4L IS II USM

Leica lenses: Leica Elmarit M 2.8/90 Leica Summicron M 2/90

Sony lenses: Sony E 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS (SEL18135) Sony FE 24-105mm F4 G OSS (SEL24105G)

Tamron lenses: Tamron SP 70-200mm F/2.8 Di VC USD G2 A025 Tamron SP 35mm F/1.8 Di VC USD F012 Tamron 28-300mm F/3.5-6.3 Di VC PZD A010 Tamron SP 90mm F/2.8 Di MACRO 1:1 VC USD F017 Tamron 16-300mm F/3.5-6.3 Di II VC PZD MACRO B016



CAPTURE PILOT 2.0

Capture Pilot 2.0 adds camera control support for Sony, allowing users to change camera settings of the tethered camera directly from your iOS device.*

AVAILABILITY AND PRICING

Capture One 11.1 is available now for the Mac and Windows operating systems online at www.phaseone.com/store and from Phase One authorized partners worldwide www.phaseone.com/partners.

Capture One Pro

Owners of Capture One Pro 11 perpetual and subscribers can update for free by downloading. New customers can purchase Capture One Pro 11 for 299 USD or 279 EUR. Capture One Pro 11 is also available by subscription. A single-user subscription is 20 USD/EUR per month for a 12-month plan or a 180 USD/EUR prepaid subscription, paid annually.

Owners of Capture One Pro 9 and 10 can upgrade for 119 USD/EUR

Capture One Pro Sony

Owners of Capture One Pro Sony 11 can upgrade for free by downloading. New customers can purchase Capture One Pro Sony 11 for 79 USD/EUR.

Owners of Capture One Pro Sony 9 and 10 can upgrade for 69 USD/EUR.

Download a 30-day trial

A fully functional version of Capture One is available for a 30-day trial. Download the trial here: www.phaseone.com/download

Please see all products and payment options at www.phaseone.com/store.

*Requires in app purchase.

Requires that the Camera has tethered support in Capture One Pro/Capture One Pro Sony