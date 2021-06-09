Check Out These Eye-Catching Photos Shot with the New Olympus 8-25mm Lens

By Dan Havlik
Updated June 10, 2021
Published in Photography Industry News
Photo of Olympus 8-25mm lens

Olympus, which is now officially known as OM Digital Solutions Corporation, introduced the new M.Zuiko Digital ED 8-25mm F4.0 PRO lens last night and our colleagues at Imaging Resource already got their hands on this wide-angle zoom and shot some early test photos.

Imaging Resource, which is a sister site to Digital Photo Pro, praised the lens as a “super-compact, super-versatile wide-angle zoom [that] is another excellent member to Olympus’ Zuiko Pro series.”

We’ve included two test images shot by Imaging Resource managing editor William Brawley below. Click on the web-sized images to see the photos at full resolution. You can also see IR’s full gallery of M.Zuiko Digital ED 8-25mm F4.0 PRO lens test shots here.

Olympus 8-25mm lens test photo
Shot with the Olympus 8-25mm f/4 Pro lens and E-M1 III camera: 8mm, f/9, 0.6s, ISO 64, -0.7EV – (Live ND mode). Image copyright © 2021 by The Imaging Resource.

This new Micro Four Thirds lens is equivalent to a 16-50mm lens in the 35mm format. It will go on sale in July 2021 for $1099.

“Overall, the M.Zuiko 8-25mm f/4 Pro is another excellent lens from the folks at Olympus, continuing their long tradition of outstanding, well-built and sharp Zuiko Pro lenses,” Brawley wrote in the summary to his field test of the lens.

“Much like the other Olympus Pro Micro Four Thirds lenses, the new 8-25mm f/4 looks and feels much like its sibling lenses, offering the same excellent build quality and rugged durability I’ve come to expect from Olympus Pro-series lenses.

Test photo shot with the Olympus 8-25mm lens
Shot with the Olympus 8-25mm f/4 Pro lens and E-M1 III camera:: 8mm, f/5, 1/60s, ISO 250, -0.3EV. Image copyright © 2021 by The Imaging Resource.

Here’s a rundown of some of the key specifications of this new Olympus wide-angle zoom lens of Micro Four Thirds cameras from OM Digital Solutions Corporation.

Olympus 8-25mm F4.0 PRO Lens Specs

Photo of Olympus 8-25mm lens

  • 3.1x zoom magnification (35mm equivalent: 16-50mm)
  • Designed for landscape photos, outdoor portraits and video
  • First M.Zuiko PRO lens to feature a retracting mechanism to keep it compact
  • Weighs less than 15 ounces
  • 16-element, 10-group lens configuration includes special lenses such as Super ED, ED, and EDA lenses
  • Designed to suppress various aberrations including chromatic aberration
  • Integration of a large DSA lens designed to significantly reduce sagittal comatic aberration
  • Optimized ZERO Coating and lens shape designed to suppress ghosts and flaring during backlit shooting
  • Maximum shooting magnification of 0.42x and 9-inch close focusing across entire zoom range helps with macro photography
  • Lens supports Focus Stacking
  • Durable, IPX1-equivalent build makes it splashproof, dustproof, and freezeproof to 14 degrees Farenheit
  • 72mm filter compatible
  • Manual Focus Clutch lets you quickly switch between auto and manual focus
  • Lens function button on side of lens lets you quickly change settings with touch of thumb
  • Comes with the LH-76E lens hood, LC-72C front lens cap, LR-2 rear lens cap and a protective cloth wrap
  • On sale July 2021 for $1,099.99 USD and $1,399.99 CAD

More information on the new Olympus new M.Zuiko Digital ED 8-25mm F4.0 PRO lens here.

Originally Published June 9, 2021

Related Articles

Leave a Reply