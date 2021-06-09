Check Out These Eye-Catching Photos Shot with the New Olympus 8-25mm Lens

Olympus, which is now officially known as OM Digital Solutions Corporation, introduced the new M.Zuiko Digital ED 8-25mm F4.0 PRO lens last night and our colleagues at Imaging Resource already got their hands on this wide-angle zoom and shot some early test photos.

Imaging Resource, which is a sister site to Digital Photo Pro, praised the lens as a “super-compact, super-versatile wide-angle zoom [that] is another excellent member to Olympus’ Zuiko Pro series.”

We’ve included two test images shot by Imaging Resource managing editor William Brawley below. Click on the web-sized images to see the photos at full resolution. You can also see IR’s full gallery of M.Zuiko Digital ED 8-25mm F4.0 PRO lens test shots here.

This new Micro Four Thirds lens is equivalent to a 16-50mm lens in the 35mm format. It will go on sale in July 2021 for $1099.

“Overall, the M.Zuiko 8-25mm f/4 Pro is another excellent lens from the folks at Olympus, continuing their long tradition of outstanding, well-built and sharp Zuiko Pro lenses,” Brawley wrote in the summary to his field test of the lens.

“Much like the other Olympus Pro Micro Four Thirds lenses, the new 8-25mm f/4 looks and feels much like its sibling lenses, offering the same excellent build quality and rugged durability I’ve come to expect from Olympus Pro-series lenses.

Here’s a rundown of some of the key specifications of this new Olympus wide-angle zoom lens of Micro Four Thirds cameras from OM Digital Solutions Corporation.

Olympus 8-25mm F4.0 PRO Lens Specs

3.1x zoom magnification (35mm equivalent: 16-50mm)

Designed for landscape photos, outdoor portraits and video

First M.Zuiko PRO lens to feature a retracting mechanism to keep it compact

Weighs less than 15 ounces

16-element, 10-group lens configuration includes special lenses such as Super ED, ED, and EDA lenses

Designed to suppress various aberrations including chromatic aberration

Integration of a large DSA lens designed to significantly reduce sagittal comatic aberration

Optimized ZERO Coating and lens shape designed to suppress ghosts and flaring during backlit shooting

Maximum shooting magnification of 0.42x and 9-inch close focusing across entire zoom range helps with macro photography

Lens supports Focus Stacking

Durable, IPX1-equivalent build makes it splashproof, dustproof, and freezeproof to 14 degrees Farenheit

72mm filter compatible

Manual Focus Clutch lets you quickly switch between auto and manual focus

Lens function button on side of lens lets you quickly change settings with touch of thumb

Comes with the LH-76E lens hood, LC-72C front lens cap, LR-2 rear lens cap and a protective cloth wrap

On sale July 2021 for $1,099.99 USD and $1,399.99 CAD

More information on the new Olympus new M.Zuiko Digital ED 8-25mm F4.0 PRO lens here.