Check Out These Eye-Catching Photos Shot with the New Olympus 8-25mm Lens

Olympus, which is now officially known as OM Digital Solutions Corporation, introduced the new M.Zuiko Digital ED 8-25mm F4.0 PRO lens last night and our colleagues at Imaging Resource already got their hands on this wide-angle zoom and shot some early test photos.
Imaging Resource, which is a sister site to Digital Photo Pro, praised the lens as a “super-compact, super-versatile wide-angle zoom [that] is another excellent member to Olympus’ Zuiko Pro series.”
We’ve included two test images shot by Imaging Resource managing editor William Brawley below. Click on the web-sized images to see the photos at full resolution. You can also see IR’s full gallery of M.Zuiko Digital ED 8-25mm F4.0 PRO lens test shots here.
This new Micro Four Thirds lens is equivalent to a 16-50mm lens in the 35mm format. It will go on sale in July 2021 for $1099.
“Overall, the M.Zuiko 8-25mm f/4 Pro is another excellent lens from the folks at Olympus, continuing their long tradition of outstanding, well-built and sharp Zuiko Pro lenses,” Brawley wrote in the summary to his field test of the lens.
“Much like the other Olympus Pro Micro Four Thirds lenses, the new 8-25mm f/4 looks and feels much like its sibling lenses, offering the same excellent build quality and rugged durability I’ve come to expect from Olympus Pro-series lenses.
Here’s a rundown of some of the key specifications of this new Olympus wide-angle zoom lens of Micro Four Thirds cameras from OM Digital Solutions Corporation.
Olympus 8-25mm F4.0 PRO Lens Specs
- 3.1x zoom magnification (35mm equivalent: 16-50mm)
- Designed for landscape photos, outdoor portraits and video
- First M.Zuiko PRO lens to feature a retracting mechanism to keep it compact
- Weighs less than 15 ounces
- 16-element, 10-group lens configuration includes special lenses such as Super ED, ED, and EDA lenses
- Designed to suppress various aberrations including chromatic aberration
- Integration of a large DSA lens designed to significantly reduce sagittal comatic aberration
- Optimized ZERO Coating and lens shape designed to suppress ghosts and flaring during backlit shooting
- Maximum shooting magnification of 0.42x and 9-inch close focusing across entire zoom range helps with macro photography
- Lens supports Focus Stacking
- Durable, IPX1-equivalent build makes it splashproof, dustproof, and freezeproof to 14 degrees Farenheit
- 72mm filter compatible
- Manual Focus Clutch lets you quickly switch between auto and manual focus
- Lens function button on side of lens lets you quickly change settings with touch of thumb
- Comes with the LH-76E lens hood, LC-72C front lens cap, LR-2 rear lens cap and a protective cloth wrap
- On sale July 2021 for $1,099.99 USD and $1,399.99 CAD
More information on the new Olympus new M.Zuiko Digital ED 8-25mm F4.0 PRO lens here.