Cine Gear Expo LA 2020 Is Rescheduled For October

The Cine Gear Expo LA 2020, a popular trade show that takes place each year at The Studios at Paramount in Hollywood, California and focuses on cinema gear and technology, has been moved due to fears over the Coronavirus pandemic. The show was originally going to be held in early June, but have now been moved to October. Here are the rescheduled dates:

October 1: Film Series at Cine Gear Expo

October 2 – 3: Exhibits + Seminars

October 4: Master classes at various locations

The Cine Gear Expo Team issued the following statement regarding the show:

“The show management of Cine Gear Expo is continuing to monitor the evolving situation around the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on a day-by-day basis, and our thoughts continue to be with those affected across the world. Cine Gear Expo will adhere to all guidance and recommended safety measures issued by the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as state and local health organizations and authorities. The safety and health of our exhibitors, visitors, partners and staff is our top priority. Please continue to check this site for any updates.

For more, visit expo team’s website at cinegearexpo.com.