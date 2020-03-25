Coronavirus And Camera Repair And Services Centers

It’s probably no surprise to most content creators that many camera companies throughout the U.S. have already shut down repair and service operations, or they’ve dramatically scaled them back. However, if you’re a pro photographers or videographer, and your equipment breaks, you’ll want to know your options.

We’ve been keeping track of what camera companies have been stating on their website about repairs and service, although some have yet to specifically update their service and repair webpages with specific information. We’ll be sure to update this page with any additional information as we hear it.

The following is a select list of some of the notices and statements we’ve found from camera and lens companies so far:

Canon

Canon service facilities in select states—California, New Jersey, Illinois and Hawaii—are temporarily closed due to the Covid-19 virus. For more, see this COVID-19 Update page from Canon USA. Canon also states there will be delays in services for its Canon Professional Services members: “Due to direction from state and local authorities in CA, NJ, IL & HI our Canon service facilities in those states are temporarily closed until further notice. All equipment repairs will be directed to our Factory Service Center in Newport News, VA. We apologize for any inconvenience or delays that may occur during this time.”

Fujifilm

On the Fujfilm service and support page, the company said that “our digital camera repair drop off and pick up in Edison, New Jersey is closed until further notice. We are currently still accepting camera repairs that are shipped in by UPS, FedEx, and the US Mail.” Find more on this FujifilmUSA page.

Leica

The camera and lens manufacturer, based in Germany, had the following message on its service pages on its U.S. website: “The coronavirus affects the world and the current situation requires careful action by each of us. We at Leica Camera AG are also aware of our social responsibility and our main focus is on the health of our employees. We therefore hope for your understanding that we will no longer be able to offer our services to the usual extent and will close the Leica Customer Care at Leitz-Park Wetzlar [in Germany].” They asked that customers not send any Leica products for repair and maintenance after March 23, 2020, until further notice. See Leica’s service page for more.

Nikon

Nikon said it was temporarily suspending equipment repairs at service facilities and that they’re not currently accepting equipment. You can learn more at its NikonUSA service and repairs page. For pro shooters who are Nikon Professional Services members, Nikon also posted the following message on its NPS service and support page: “Due to the impact of COVID-19 and in accordance with mandates issued by the federal government and various state governments, we have temporarily suspended Nikon Professional Services including equipment repairs services, product evaluation loans, special assignment loans including repair loans. In addition, NPS events and event support have also been suspended in accordance to this mandate.”

Olympus

On the Olympus website, the company said that its New Jersey drop-off location was closed, but that you could still mail packages for repair. On another website, they said “Nevertheless, our Repair Facilities are still operating.” However, the Olympus website in Japan just posted this page earlier this week, stating that as “China slowly starts resuming regular operation, many offices in other Asian countries, Americas and in EMEA are working in shifts and/or from home where applicable.”

Sigma

Sigma stated that its two main US offices—Sigma Ronkonkoma, NY Office, US Headquarters and Sigma Burbank, California, Office and Showroom—are “both currently closed until further notice.” Direct product ordering from the Sigma website has been suspended, and all previously scheduled events and activations for the month of March have been cancelled or rescheduled. However, there will be phone support and online information. For more, go to Sigma’s Special Notice Regarding Offices and Service Due to Coronavirus webpage.

Tamron

This lens manufacturer, which has its USA headquarters on Long island, stated that “with the mandate delivered March 20th by New York State’s Governor Cuomo for 100% of non-essential workforces to work from home, Tamron’s office is closed until this mandate is lifted. As such, shipments are not being made or received, mail-in rebates cannot be processed and only limited staff is available to take your call. Repairs are not being made, so please do not send in your lens for repair at this time.” For more, go to the Tamron USA website home page.