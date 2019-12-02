Digital Photo Pro Industry News Update: December 2, 2019

Here’s a quick overview of some of the stories that have caught our attention in the world of cameras and photography.

Headlines & Details:

Sony Takes The Lead: Two new reports show Sony’s camera market strategy appears to be working. Or at the very least, Canon’s and Nikon’s strategies are not working as well as Sony’s. First, earlier today, DPReview’s Brittany Hillen published an article “Sony Overtakes Canon And Nikon To Dominate The Full-Frame Camera Market In Japan.” In the story, Hillen writes: “Sony has overtaken Canon and Nikon to claim the top slot for full-frame camera market share in Japan, according to BCN Ranking. Sony showed growth in the overall full-frame, APS-C and fixed-lens digital camera categories from November 2018 to October 2019, as well.” DPReview says Sony’s “total full-frame camera market share in Japan increased from 31.6% to 38%.” Canon dropped to 36% market share and Nikon plummeted to 24% of the full-frame market.

Second, over the weekend, Michael Zhang published the following story on Petapixel: “Sony Now #2 In Digital Camera Sales As Nikon Falls To #3” Zhang writes, “There’s a changing of the guard at the top of the camera market. Sony has reportedly become the #2 brand in overall digital camera sales behind Canon, dropping Nikon to #3.” Zhang also writes that Nikon will soon suffer “its first loss in its core Imaging Products business.”

Panasonic Exits Making Image Sensors: Late last week Reuters ran a news story titled “Panasonic To Sell Its Chip Unit To Taiwan’s Nuvoton For $250 Million”. According to the tech website anandtech.com, “Panasonic has announced plans to almost completely withdraw from semiconductor business and sell all of its related assets to Taiwan-based Nuvoton Technology,” which it had been active in since the 1950s. Among the many division that Panasonic will sell to Nuvoton Technology includes its image-sensor division.

Other Industry Stories and News:

Engadget: “Apple Tried And Failed To Break RED’s Stranglehold On RAW Video”: A few weeks ago, RED, which manufactures professional digital cinema cameras as well as develops and creates video codecs. https://www.engadget.com/2019/11/11/apple-prores-raw-red-patent-dispute/?guccounter=1

Stock Photo Secrets: “Getty Images Is Dropping Rights Managed Licensing In 2020”: According to many in the stock photo industry, including Stock Photo Secrets, the news that Getty Images has decided to get out of the rights-managed (RM) image licensing business is a big deal.