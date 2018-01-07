DJI Ronin-S

At CES 2018, DJI has introduced the Osmo Mobile 2 and Ronin-S, new handheld camera stabilizers designed to help creatives capture smooth video and sharp photos. With a new lightweight, portable design, the updated Osmo Mobile 2 is built for smartphones; the ergonomically designed Ronin-S is optimized for run-and-gun shooting, a one-handed stabilizing solution for DSLRs and mirrorless cameras such as the Canon 5D, Panasonic GH and Sony alpha camera systems.

Here are some feature highlights:

Osmo Mobile 2

Captures smooth video and high-def panoramas with cinematic movement

Two-way mobile clamp allows for pivoting between landscapes and portraits

Three-axis gimbal technology cancels movement in three directions for steady video and sharp photos

SmoothTrack technology detects and compensates for camera movement for smooth cinematic shots

Integrated settings for ISO, shutter speed and more, with a new dolly zoom slider feature

DJI GO mobile app

Video modes include ActiveTrack, for following subjects in motion automatically, Motion Timelapse, with up to five different camera positions, and Hyperlapse, for shooting time-lapse videos with the camera in motion or live-streaming to social-media channels

Photo modes include Panorama, Long Exposure and LightTrail

1/4” universal screw mount compatible with popular accessories

Built-in battery system for up to 15 hours of shooting

Ronin-S

Available in two frame sizes for DSLR or mirrorless systems

Three-axis gimbal technology cancels movement in three directions for steady video and sharp photos

High-torque motors support popular camera-lens combinations

Dedicated control buttons for the camera and gimbal for toggling between SmoothTrack settings and recording/stopping the camera

Precision joystick for changing camera position

DJI Ronin mobile app

Sport mode for following subjects tightly and quickly

Panorama, Hyperlapse, Track and CamAnchor modes

Intelligent battery technology can be hot-swapped during operation for extended shoots

Compatible with a variety of DJI Pro accessories

Priced at $129, the Osmo Mobile 2 will be available in February at store.dji.com and DJI flagship stores and authorized retailers. Pre-orders will be accepted at Apple.com on January 23, 2018, and can be purchased at Apple stores in February. Learn more at www.dji.com/osmo-mobile-2

Pricing hasn’t been set for the Ronin-S; DJI says the unit will be available in the second quarter of 2018. Learn more and at www.dji.com/ronin-s.

See the press release below:

DJI Reveals New Handheld Camera Stabilizers At CES 2018

A Redesigned Osmo Mobile 2 Turns Smartphones Into Smart Steadycams and Ronin-S Becomes DJI’s First Single-Handed Stabilizer for DSLR and Mirrorless Cameras

January 7, 2018 – DJI, the world’s leader in creative camera technology, introduced two new handheld camera stabilizers at CES 2018 – Osmo Mobile 2 and Ronin-S. Built for smartphones, DSLRs, and mirrorless camera systems, they give consumers, professional videographers and photographers new tools to capture smooth, steady videos and stunning photos wherever they go.

Osmo Mobile 2 : The handheld smartphone camera stabilizer from DJI, redesigned for the storyteller in all of us. Using a lightweight design that supports portrait orientation, with simpler controls with cinematic zoom, a longer battery life for more filming, and intelligent features to help you share a professional-looking story wherever you go.

: The handheld smartphone camera stabilizer from DJI, redesigned for the storyteller in all of us. Using a lightweight design that supports portrait orientation, with simpler controls with cinematic zoom, a longer battery life for more filming, and intelligent features to help you share a professional-looking story wherever you go. Ronin-S: DJI’s first single-handed stabilizer for DSLR and Mirrorless Cameras. Built for efficient setup and ease of use with a compact form and dedicated buttons to control camera settings and precise positioning, plus intelligent features for advanced shooting modes all designed to help bring a steady shot to any set.

“With the introduction of these two stabilizers, DJI now offers gimbal technology to help unlock the creative storyteller in everyone no matter what camera they’re using,” said Paul Pan, Senior Product Manager at DJI. “Osmo Mobile 2 offers the best in smartphone stabilization at an affordable price, and Ronin-S brings the quality of DJI’s professional gimbal technology to a new form factor that is perfect for run-and-gun filming using your favorite DSLR or mirrorless camera system.”

Osmo Mobile 2 – Redesigned for the Storyteller in All of Us

Osmo Mobile 2 is a smartphone camera stabilizer that captures smooth videos and high-definition panoramas with cinematic movement and incredible ease. DJI’s industry-leading three-axis gimbal technology cancels out movement in three directions so your video stays steady even if your hands shake or wobble, while DJI’s built in SmoothTrack technology detects and compensates for your movement of the camera to ensure a smooth cinematic shot every time.

Designed to be lightweight and portable, Osmo Mobile 2 is made from high-strength modified nylon and features a folding design that makes it perfect for all-day use. The two-way mobile clamp lets you easily pivot between landscape and portrait orientation so that you can chose the most engaging full-screen format for your audience. In addition, a 1/4” universal screw mount ensures compatibility with your favorite photography accessories, making Osmo Mobile 2 more versatile than ever.

Simpler controls let you use your phone’s camera like a professional camera with integrated settings for ISO, shutter speed and more. A new zoom slider lets you completely operate your smartphone camera from the handle and you can even produce dolly zoom, a visual effect usually created only on professional film sets.

A more powerful built-in battery system lets you film for up to 15 hours, over three times longer than the original Osmo Mobile’s battery. The new USB port enables phone charging during use and serves as a power bank for charging other electronics while on the go.

Smart software in the DJI GO mobile app unlocks intelligent photo and video features that help you create professional-looking content automatically. Videographers can use modes including ActiveTrack to automatically follow of subjects in motion, Motion Timelapse with up to five different camera positions, Hyperlapse to create dramatic time-lapse videos with the camera in motion, or stream live to popular social platforms like Facebook and YouTube. Photographers can expand their creativity with options such as Panorama, Long Exposure and LightTrail modes.

Ronin-S – Bring a Steady Shot to Any Set

Ronin-S is DJI’s first single-handed stabilizer for DSLR and mirrorless camera systems. Available in two frame sizes for either camera type, DJI’s powerful three-axis gimbal technology delivers smooth, shake-free video and crisp photos, adding a cinematic and professional look to your work.

Powerful high-torque motors support the most popular camera and lens combinations including the Canon 5D, Panasonic GH and Sony Alpha systems. Its stabilization system compensates for zoom lenses with higher magnification ratios and an external zooming barrel, while its advanced stabilization algorithms work with both in-camera and in-lens optical stabilization technology.

Capturing stabilized video has never been easier because Ronin-S was designed for easy setup and use. A new Push mode lets you adjust the pan and tilt axis by hand while the Ronin-S is powered on and axis locks speed up the setup process so you can spend more time filming and less time prepping your gear. Ronin-S has a comfortable, ergonomic curved design that helps capture smooth cinematic movements from upright to underslung positions without obstructing the camera’s display. Ronin-S also features DJI’s intelligent battery technology that can be hot-swapped during operation for extended shoots. [1]

Dedicated control buttons for the camera and gimbal let you toggle between SmoothTrack settings, record and stop the camera, and the high-precision joystick changes the camera position to help frame your shot perfectly. A new Sport mode allows for fast movements with tight and quick subject following speed.

Harness intelligent shooting modes on Ronin-S through the DJI Ronin mobile app to create complex camera moves automatically like Panorama, Hyperlapse, Track and CamAnchor that lets you designate specific camera positions in a scene and rotate between them on demand. Directly customize SmoothTrack settings with dedicated controls for responsiveness of each axis. Camera settings can be directly adjusted as well.[2]

Ronin-S is compatible with a variety of DJI Pro Accessories to capture any scene and expand your creative freedom on set or location. Supported accessories include a Focus Control Center consisting of a focusing dial and a screen allowing advanced gimbal and focus control without a mobile device, a vehicle mount solution, DJI Master Force, DJI Master Wheels, an external focus motor, and a cheese plate adapter so you can use your favorite third-party accessories. A dual-handle support will also be available for when an added level of comfort and stability is required.

Price and Availability

Osmo Mobile 2 retails for $129 USD and will be available exclusively for pre-order at Apple.com on January 23, 2018. Starting in early February, it will also be available at store.dji.com, DJI Flagship Stores, and DJI Authorized Retailers, with additional availability later in February at Apple Stores in select regions worldwide. For more information on all the new features and capabilities of Osmo Mobile 2, please visit www.dji.com/osmo-mobile-2.

Ronin-S will be available in the second quarter of 2018 from dji.com, DJI Flagship Stores, DJI Authorized Retail Stores, and DJI Resellers worldwide.[3] Pricing will be announced prior to availability. Additional information on Ronin-S can be found at www.dji.com/ronin-s. Osmo Shield for Osmo Mobile

Osmo Shield is a coverage plan that extends the warranty of any Osmo series product by one additional year, including accidental hardware damage coverage, that covers up to one free replacement and provides repair solutions for two years. Osmo Shield is currently available in select countries, including China, the United States, and Canada.

DJI at CES 2018

Visit the DJI booth at CES to see the new Osmo Mobile 2 and Ronin-S, and experience the entire DJI product portfolio of camera drones and image stabilization systems. Onsite activities and promotion for CES attendees at the DJI booth include:

Rent an Osmo Mobile 2 for free each day

Compete in DJI’s daily flight simulator challenge to win a DJI Spark Fly More Combo

Register to enter a daily raffle for Ronin-S and receive a $100 USD discount coupon

DJI’s main booth is located in the Las Vegas Convention Center South Hall, Level 2, booth #26002. Drone flight demos will also take place at DJI’s booth in the Central Hall, booth #14710T.

